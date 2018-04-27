A strengthening dollar pushed Argentina to raise its policy interest rate 3 percentage points on Friday to 30.25 per cent, underscoring the mounting pressure on emerging market currencies.

The rate rise ended a week in which Argentina’s central bank spent about $3bn to support the currency, which has lost more than a quarter of its dollar value over the past year.

The peso has fallen particularly sharply among emerging market currencies as investors worry about persistently high inflation of 25 per cent a year and deep deficits in the country’s budget and current account.

But other EM currencies have also suffered this month as the US dollar has strengthened after losing value for more than a year, and as the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds has risen towards 3 per cent — a psychological line in the sand that was crossed this week for the first time since 2014.

This week, the Bloomberg index of eight high-yielding EM currencies favoured by carry traders — who borrow in the dollar or other low-interest rate currencies to invest where interest rates are higher — turned negative for the year with a decline of 3 per cent this month.

The external environment is becoming a lot less friendly to emerging market currencies,

The index — which includes Brazil, India, Mexico, Indonesia, South Africa, Hungary, Turkey and Poland — has now fallen nearly 5 per cent from its January peak as US bond yields have climbed.

“The external environment is becoming a lot less friendly to emerging market currencies,” said Alberto Ramos at Goldman Sachs in New York. “When the sea gets rough, the weaker vessels begin to shake.”

He said investors would be looking closely at plentiful US data due out next week, including consumer income and spending on Monday, auto sales, jobless claims and employment later in the week, and at a US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, for any indication of the future path of US interest rates.

Argentina has become increasingly vulnerable after a bungled change in its inflation target and a cut in interest rates in January. President Mauricio Macri is also trying to enact difficult economic reforms without tipping the country into an economic crisis.

“Other currencies are also sliding but, unlike the peso, they are not over-valued,” Mr Ramos said, drawing attention to what he described as huge macroeconomic imbalances in the Argentine economy and the risk of a return to the high inflation and low growth of the past. “Foreign investors have bought a lot of local Argentine debt.””

Investors have been withdrawing from emerging market assets overall this month, after piling in about $45bn to EM stocks and bonds in the first quarter of the year.

The Institute of International Finance, an industry association, said rising US interest rates had hit emerging markets “in ways reminiscent of the taper tantrum in May 2013”, when investors dumped EM assets after the Fed signalled an end to its ultra-loose monetary policies.

