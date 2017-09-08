Papal bookends to dark period in Colombia’s history

Sign up here to receive LatAm Viva every Friday by email.

The last time a pope came to Colombia was in 1986. The country’s Marxist guerrilla group, the FARC, had been active for two decades but was only just establishing its dominance over a cluster of other armed revolutionary forces. Pablo Escobar was a 36-year-old drug trafficker enjoying the cocaine boom but had yet to reach the monstrous notoriety of the early 1990s. The murder rate had been rising steadily for a decade. That year, for the first time in a generation, it rose above 50 per 100,000 people. Colombia was heading towards an abyss.

Fast-forward three decades and the pope is back, not John Paul but Francis. The pontiff arrived on Wednesday for a five-day visit that will focus on the country’s search for peace. In some ways, the two papal visits serve as bookends to one of the darkest periods in Colombian history. In 1986, the millions of people who turned out to greet Pope John Paul could not know it but their country was about to get a whole lot worse.

The FARC grew stronger over the following decade, controlling swaths of the country and threatening the capital Bogotá. Mr Escobar and Colombia’s other narcos grew more powerful and more violent. The paramilitaries that emerged in the early 1980s to counter the FARC terrorised rural communities. By 1991, that murder rate had risen to 90 per 100,000 people. In Medellín it was over 350.

But Pope Francis comes to another Colombia, enjoying the fruits of a fragile but seemingly irreversible peace process. Last year, the homicide rate fell to 24 per 100,000 people — its lowest rate in 40 years. The FARC has disarmed and the country’s other major leftwing guerrilla group, the ELN, announced a three-month ceasefire this week, a possible first step towards a comprehensive, long-term peace accord.

Economically too, this is another nation. In 1986, Colombia’s gross domestic product was just $35bn. Last year it was $282bn. Adjusted for purchasing power parity, per capita GDP has risen from less than $4,000 to more than $14,000 during those three decades, and much of that growth has come in recent years as the conflict has finally eased.

Colombia’s peace process still faces enormous challenges: guerrillas and paramilitaries must be brought to account for their crimes; land that they stole must be returned to their rightful owners; coca production, at its highest level ever, needs to be curbed; former FARC fighters have to be re-integrated into civilian life; the assassination of community leaders, which has risen alarmingly over the past year, needs to be stopped.

But in his opening address on Thursday, the pope highlighted the “significant progress” Colombia has made in the year since the peace deal was signed.

He then quoted from Gabriel García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude, Colombia’s best-known novel. In it, Colonel Aureliano Buendía learns to his cost “that it was easier to start a war than to end one”. It is a lesson that Colombia’s real-life combatants have learned too.

"I am not sure that Haiti can take it. The country is still working to recover from Hurricane Matthew, which devastated Haiti nearly a year ago. Getting hit again is like adding salt to the wound" — Hervil Cherubin, country director for the Heifer International charity, as Haiti, which has barely overcome the impact of a major earthquake in 2010, prepared for the arrival of hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma devastates the Caribbean Florida braced for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in recorded history after storms battered Puerto Rico early on Thursday and devastated a string of smaller islands in the region.