Boris Johnson repeatedly refused to say whether he would resign if Britain did not leave the EU on October 31, as he faced a combative Jeremy Hunt in a head-to-head Conservative leadership debate on Tuesday night.

Mr Hunt, sensing perhaps his last big chance to derail Mr Johnson’s march to Downing St, turned up the heat on his rival, repeatedly pressing the frontrunner to put his job on the line over his “do or die” promise to deliver Brexit on Halloween.

In spiky exchanges, Mr Johnson refused to answer the question, suggesting the EU would stall on Brexit negotiations to try to topple him: “I don’t want to give the EU any incentive to not give us the deal we want.”

Mr Johnson, who hopes to become prime minister on July 24, also spoke about “the forthcoming election”, perhaps a Freudian slip. Mr Hunt has warned that if the Tories hold an election without having first delivered Brexit, it could be “political suicide”.

Mr Hunt coupled his usual managerial style – typically his tie was straighter than that of his rival, his suit sharper – with a more passionate approach in the only head-to-head debate in the contest, hosted by ITV.

The foreign secretary repeatedly tried to portray Mr Johnson as evasive and “a peddler of optimism” on Brexit, unwilling to face the facts of the cost of a no-deal exit. Mr Johnson said the country had had “a bellyful of defeatism”.

“Because Boris never answers the question we’ve absolutely no idea what a Boris premiership would be like,” Mr Hunt said. “I only keep promises I can keep.”

Mr Johnson also refused to say whether he would keep Sir Kim Darroch on as UK ambassador to Washington until his scheduled retirement in January 2020. “Answer the question,” Mr Hunt heckled.

Mr Hunt, repeatedly stressing his own background “as an entrepreneur” and “a negotiator”, said he would manage Brexit — including a possible no-deal exit — to minimise the damage to the economy.

Mr Johnson, the runaway favourite in the contest, portrayed his rival as someone who would prevaricate on Brexit and claimed that the costs of a “no-deal” exit would be “vanishingly inexpensive” if preparations were made.

His commitment to deliver Brexit on October 31 with or without a deal resonated with the audience, even if he was unable to stake his job on it, as did his promise to deliver Brexit so that the country could speak about something else.

The leadership frontrunner claimed that Britain would have £39bn to spend — the so-called EU divorce bill — if it left the bloc without a deal. He said that Mr Hunt viewed October 31 as a “papier-mâché” deadline.

Mr Johnson was also pinned down by Mr Hunt over his first campaign pledge: a promise to cut taxes for people earning more than £50,000. “It was part of a package,” Mr Johnson insisted.

“It was a mistake,” Mr Hunt said. “I’ve spent my life trying to persuade people we are not the party of the rich.”

Towards the end of the one-hour programme Mr Johnson became agitated and started accusing Mr Hunt of failing to answer his questions. “This is why these “blue-on-blue debates” are so embarrassing,” Mr Johnson said.

Mr Hunt smiled, knowing he had managed to get under the skin of his opponent. Asked whether Mr Johnson still opposed a third runway at Heathrow, the former London mayor equivocated. “Third runway, yes or no?” needled Mr Hunt, who supports the project.

Mr Johnson claimed in closing comments he had “the energy and credentials” to be prime minister, although it was a bruising confrontation with a rival who, at least until now, had been seen as a somewhat bland opponent.

And ultimately Mr Johnson, who offered to take the country off the “hamster wheel of doom”, seemed to have convinced many audience members; it suggested it may take more than a tough one hour of live television to stop his onward march to Downing Street.