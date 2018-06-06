Abu Dhabi has unveiled a $13.6bn stimulus package as the oil-rich emirate tries to boost an economy stuck in a three-year slowdown triggered by low crude prices.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, said government bodies would draw up plans to allocate the money over three years. In a series of tweets late on Tuesday, he said he had instructed government departments to accelerate the payments of contracts to the private sector, a rare response to concerns that delays by the state in settling bills have been hurting businesses.

The measures highlight concerns across the Gulf about sluggish growth despite the recent uptick in oil prices. Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is by far the wealthiest of the seven-state federation and its biggest oil producer.

But a prolonged period of low crude prices that began in 2014 has forced the government to slash government spending, shed thousands of state jobs, trim civil servant packages and halt construction projects. The introduction of a 5 per cent nationwide sales tax this year has further damped consumer demand.

The announcement of the three-year stimulus package follows growing private complaints from nationals upset at the sustained downturn.

The UAE’s economic growth dipped to 0.5 per cent last year, well below the 4.8 per cent annual average between 2000 and 2014, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Like other oil-rich governments in the region, Abu Dhabi is pursuing ambitious multibillion dollar plans to diversify its economy away from oil revenues. The capital has also ploughed up to $1bn into building a branch of the Louvre, which after years of delays opened last year.

But some nationals have privately questioned the emirate’s spending priorities through the downturn.

“Abu Dhabi is in a depression,” said one banker. “Lots of people are asking why there is all the spending to appeal to the outside when they should be spending money on locals.”

The private sector remains dependent on government spending and any increase in local spending should foster growth.

Crown Prince Mohammed, the UAE’s de facto ruler, said Abu Dhabi would create 10,000 jobs for Emiratis in the public and private sectors over five years and ease licensing requirements for companies.

Businessmen say neighbouring Dubai, the region’s commercial hub, is also suffering from Abu Dhabi’s decision to join Saudi Arabia in leading a regional trade and travel embargo against Qatar.

The UAE last month announced plans to allow foreign ownership of companies without an Emirati partner and grant longer visas to some expatriates in bid to boost growth.