Andrew Marr, Chantal Joffe and Greg Wise auction works to support The National Brain Appeal

One of the mystery artists’ envelopes designed for The National Brain Appeal

The National Brain Appeal’s annual art fundraiser is back, this year centred around the theme of movement – be it travelling to faraway places or moving through everyday life. All proceeds from the envelope-based artworks (£85) will support vital projects at The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery. Pieces by Andrew Marr, Chantal Joffe and actor Greg Wise are up for grabs. The catch? Each artist’s identity will be concealed until the end of the exhibition. 3 to 6 November, aletterinmind.org

LS Lowry’s Going to the Match raises funds for The Players Foundation

Going to the Match, 1953, by LS Lowry © Christie’s Images Ltd, 2022

Before he made his name painting scenes of industrial England, British artist LS Lowry worked as a rent collector, only fully dedicating himself to art after retiring in 1952. Going to the Match, completed a year later, is the most famous of Lowry’s football paintings, most of them set under stormy Bolton skies. Now the work is being auctioned as part of Christie’s Modern British & Irish Art Evening Sale (estimate, £5mn to £8mn) with all proceeds benefiting The Players Foundation, a charity supporting footballers past and present with health and financial issues. 19 October, christies.com

David Sims, David Bailey, Tim Walker and more unite for War Child

Kate Moss, Calvin Klein Jeans, 1993, by David Sims Gardening Glove, Northumberland, England, 1998, by Tim Walker

Photography prints including a David Sims portrait of Kate Moss, a backstage shot of a 1990s Maison Martin Margiela show by Anders Edström and Tim Walker’s Gardening Glove, Northumberland, England, are all being sold for £125 to raise money for War Child, the organisation working to support, protect and educate children affected by war. The print editions remain open for the length of the sale – curated by Dust Off – and all proceeds will go to the charity. Until 30 November, dustoff.org.uk

A Michael Kors capsule collection to fight food poverty

Michael Kors Watch Hunger Stop Love pouch, £55

For the ninth year running, Michael Kors has joined forces with the United Nations World Food Programme in their march towards Zero Hunger. The special-edition “Love Makes The World Go Round” collection comprises two products with graffiti-style messaging by multimedia artist Bonny Guo (aka NYSOMETIMES): a black tote (£95) and a coordinating pouch (£55). 100 per cent of profits will go towards WFP’s school meals programme, while a further 50 meals can be donated by posting a selfie with Instagram’s “Share Your Heart” filter. Until 31 October, michaelkors.co.uk

Limited-edition mezcal to help replant the Amazon

Annabel’s for the Amazon mezcal, £120

For every bottle of Annabel’s for the Amazon mezcal (£120) bought, 35 trees are planted. The London member’s club and The Caring Family Foundation have partnered with The Lost Explorer Mezcal on a limited range of 1,000 bottles to support the goal to plant one million trees in the Amazon Rainforest by March 2024. This initiative hopes to contribute tens of thousands towards that target, with an additional 2.5 trees planted for every signature drink sold at Annabel’s bar. annabels.co.uk

Unseen Denis O’Regan shots benefit GOSH Children’s Charity

David Bowie in California in 1983, shot by Denis O’Regan

To celebrate the 69th birthday of punk-era photographer Denis O’Regan, a set of 15 of his prints – nine classics; six previously unseen – is being sold to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. The collection (individual prints from £800) offers a mini-retrospective of O’Regan’s career highlights: touring with David Bowie, Keith Richards backstage in 1988 and a trip to Budapest with Freddie Mercury. 10 per cent of proceeds will be donated to GOSH, and a further 10 per cent will be donated by O’Regan and gallerist West Contemporary Editions. 24 October to 1 January 2023, west-contemporary-editions.com

Animal portraits in aid of Arctic conservation projects

Majesty, 2022, by Sophie Green

After visiting the Arctic last year, artist and environmentalist Sophie Green was inspired to paint the effects of climate change . The result, a series of 14 hyper realistic-animal portraits (from £10,000) are to be shown and sold at London’s OXO Tower Gallery, and at least 30 per cent of sales will go to conservation projects. Among Green’s subjects are prowling snow leopards, jumping penguins and an Arctic polar bear. 2 to 13 November, sophiegreenfineart.com

Princess Diana-inspired specs raising funds for Orbis

One of the limited-edition pairs of sunglasses designed by Tom Davies

Diana, Princess of Wales, loved a pair of statement sunglasses: Ray-Ban Wayfarers on the slopes and tortoiseshell aviators on her tour of Egypt in 1992. Her passion has sparked the imagination of British eyewear designer Tom Davies, who has designed three limited-edition styles inspired by the late princess for a silent charity auction. All proceeds will go to Orbis, a charity fighting avoidable blindness; the reserve price alone (£300) is enough to save 60 people’s eyesight. 18 October, tdtomdavies.com