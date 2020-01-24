Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A powerful rebound in Intel’s data centre division drove a stronger than expected recovery in the final quarter of 2019, former Wells Fargo chief executive John Stumpf has agreed to pay $17.5m as part of a settlement with US regulators over the bank’s fake accounts scandal, and the European Central Bank begins its first strategic review in 16 years. Plus, the founder of the opioid maker Insys has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison. The FT’s Hannah Kuchler explains what this means for other US pharmaceutical executives.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.