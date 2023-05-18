Tanya, in The White Lotus, favours a set of mauve Globe-Trotters. Logan Roy in Succession was seen touting Métier’s no-nonsense duffle. But what would the rest of their peers carry on their holidays? We match the luggage to the TV characters . . .

Logan Roy, Succession

Métier leather Vagabond duffle bag, £2,950

© HBO

Kendall Roy, Succession

Rimowa aluminium Check-In L, £1,290

© HBO

Tanya, The White Lotus

Globe-Trotter fibreboard Carry-On, £2,245

© Netflix, Inc

Jack Ryan, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bennett Winch leather Weekender, £1,550

© Jennifer Clasen/Amazon Studios

Wednesday Addams, Wednesday

Delsey Paris polycarbonate CarryOn Slim, from £220

© Netflix, Inc

The duke of Hastings, Bridgerton

Ettinger cotton-drill Hurlingham overnight bag, £555

© Netflix, Inc

Robert Spearing, Industry

Hermès leather and technical mesh Dynamo duffle bag, £4,490

© Simon Ridgeway/BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO

Emily Cooper, Emily In Paris

Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama coated canvas Horizon 55 suitcase, £3,050

© Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix, Inc

Joel, The Last of Us

Brunello Cucinelli suede and leather backpack, £2,555, at Mrporter.com

© HBO

Anna Shay, Bling Empire

Gucci canvas and leather Savoy small cabin trolley, £2,200