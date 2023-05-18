What luggage would Tanya carry?
Tanya, in The White Lotus, favours a set of mauve Globe-Trotters. Logan Roy in Succession was seen touting Métier’s no-nonsense duffle. But what would the rest of their peers carry on their holidays? We match the luggage to the TV characters . . .
Logan Roy, Succession
Métier leather Vagabond duffle bag, £2,950
Kendall Roy, Succession
Rimowa aluminium Check-In L, £1,290
Tanya, The White Lotus
Globe-Trotter fibreboard Carry-On, £2,245
Jack Ryan, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Bennett Winch leather Weekender, £1,550
Wednesday Addams, Wednesday
Delsey Paris polycarbonate CarryOn Slim, from £220
The duke of Hastings, Bridgerton
Ettinger cotton-drill Hurlingham overnight bag, £555
Robert Spearing, Industry
Hermès leather and technical mesh Dynamo duffle bag, £4,490
Emily Cooper, Emily In Paris
Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama coated canvas Horizon 55 suitcase, £3,050
Joel, The Last of Us
Brunello Cucinelli suede and leather backpack, £2,555, at Mrporter.com
Anna Shay, Bling Empire
Gucci canvas and leather Savoy small cabin trolley, £2,200
