Tanya, in The White Lotus, favours a set of mauve Globe-Trotters. Logan Roy in Succession was seen touting Métier’s no-nonsense duffle. But what would the rest of their peers carry on their holidays? We match the luggage to the TV characters . . . 

Logan Roy, Succession
Métier leather Vagabond duffle bag, £2,950

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession
© HBO

Kendall Roy, Succession
Rimowa aluminium Check-In L, £1,290 

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy
© HBO

Tanya, The White Lotus
Globe-Trotter fibreboard Carry-On, £2,245

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus
© Netflix, Inc

Jack Ryan, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Bennett Winch leather Weekender, £1,550

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
© Jennifer Clasen/Amazon Studios

Wednesday Addams, Wednesday
Delsey Paris polycarbonate CarryOn Slim, from £220

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday
© Netflix, Inc

The duke of Hastings, Bridgerton
Ettinger cotton-drill Hurlingham overnight bag, £555

Regé-Jean Page stars as the Duke of Hastings in the first season of Bridgerton
© Netflix, Inc

Robert Spearing, Industry
Hermès leather and technical mesh Dynamo duffle bag, £4,490

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing in Industry
© Simon Ridgeway/BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO

Emily Cooper, Emily In Paris
Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama coated canvas Horizon 55 suitcase, £3,050

Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris
© Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix, Inc

Joel, The Last of Us
Brunello Cucinelli suede and leather backpack, £2,555, at Mrporter.com

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
© HBO

Anna Shay, Bling Empire
Gucci canvas and leather Savoy small cabin trolley, £2,200

Bling Empire’s Anna Shay
© Netflix, Inc
