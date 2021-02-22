Boris Johnson is set to reveal on Monday a road map out of Covid lockdown

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, is set to lay out a road map for lifting England’s lockdown, HSBC is accelerating its “pivot to Asia”, and McKinsey’s 650 senior partners have begun voting on whether Kevin Sneader should serve a second term at the helm of the business consultancy. Plus, the UK’s competition watchdog is planning new probes on Big Tech companies. The FT’s Brussels correspondent, Javier Espinoza talks to Andrea Coscelli, the head of the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.





Schools in England to reopen on March 8 under easing of lockdown

https://www.ft.com/content/3a0434e5-8cac-4922-8f0f-062db0604115





HSBC intensifies pivot to Asia with job moves and US exit

https://www.ft.com/content/38c3670c-3b0f-41e6-874e-0f9eee553744





UK competition watchdog warns Big Tech of coming antitrust probes

https://www.ft.com/content/da5c30a8-6fab-4131-b6bd-f8f05dcf5a46?





McKinsey senior echelons vote in referendum on Sneader leadership

https://www.ft.com/content/f001f3ef-e296-4eb6-b711-5f7cb773e314

