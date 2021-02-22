Boris Johnson is set to reveal on Monday a road map out of Covid lockdown
UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, is set to lay out a road map for lifting England’s lockdown, HSBC is accelerating its “pivot to Asia”, and McKinsey’s 650 senior partners have begun voting on whether Kevin Sneader should serve a second term at the helm of the business consultancy. Plus, the UK’s competition watchdog is planning new probes on Big Tech companies. The FT’s Brussels correspondent, Javier Espinoza talks to Andrea Coscelli, the head of the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.
Schools in England to reopen on March 8 under easing of lockdown
https://www.ft.com/content/3a0434e5-8cac-4922-8f0f-062db0604115
HSBC intensifies pivot to Asia with job moves and US exit
https://www.ft.com/content/38c3670c-3b0f-41e6-874e-0f9eee553744
UK competition watchdog warns Big Tech of coming antitrust probes
https://www.ft.com/content/da5c30a8-6fab-4131-b6bd-f8f05dcf5a46?
McKinsey senior echelons vote in referendum on Sneader leadership
https://www.ft.com/content/f001f3ef-e296-4eb6-b711-5f7cb773e314
