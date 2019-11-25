A senior banker who was “gatekeeper” of Barclays’ relationship with Qatar has told a London court that the former prime minister of Qatar wanted to be the bank’s “special gulf guy”.

Roger Jenkins, who is standing trial on fraud charges, was beginning his defence in a prosecution brought by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office. The SFO alleges that he and two other bankers negotiated secret side deals with Qatar as it injected £4bn of emergency funding into Barclays in 2008, helping it avoid a state bailout during the financial crisis.

Once the bank’s dealmaker in the Middle East, Mr Jenkins negotiated the two Qatar fundraisings. He told the trial that he cultivated a business relationship with Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr al-Thani, then prime minister of Qatar, after he was introduced to him on board a yacht in Sardinia in July 2007.

Mr Jenkins, who was paid £39m in 2007, spoke quietly as he told how he visited Sheikh Hamad in Cannes, Doha and Los Angeles in 2007 to discuss investments in supermarkets, banks and real estate.

He said that Sheikh Hamad began to trust him: “We were close, we spoke frequently and we could pass time socially or on business,” he said adding that the relationship needed “a lot of patience” as he often had to wait around in Doha for meetings.

By early 2008, many banks were struggling and the Qataris were interested in investing $2bn in Barclays and US-based Washington Mutual, he told the trial. The hugely wealthy Qatari wealth fund had billions of dollars of cash but “had trouble finding assets that could use that much money,” Mr Jenkins said.

On May 14, 2008, Tom Kalaris, former head of the bank’s wealth division and another defendant in the trial, emailed Mr Jenkins asking whether Sheikh Hamad would object if Barclays also approached other Middle East investment funds for its capital raising. Mr Jenkins replied: “He won’t like that . . . He wants to be [the] special gulf guy.”

Mr Jenkins told the trial that in May 2008, rival bank RBS had been forced to launch a rights issue at a 40 per cent discount to its share price so the Qataris would be “pushing as hard as possible to apply that discount to this transaction”.

The court also heard about Mr Jenkins’ rapid ascent from branch cashier on the Barclays’ graduate trainee scheme to running the bank’s structured capital markets division eventually, where revenues soared from £30m to £1.5bn in a 12-year period. His typical day would start at 6am and end at 11pm, he said.

Mr Jenkins and co-defendants Mr Kalaris and Richard Boath, the former European head of the financial institutions group of Barclays’ investment bank, all deny one charge of conspiring with former director Chris Lucas to make false representations dishonestly, as well as a further charge of fraud in relation to the June 2008 fundraising. Mr Jenkins denies a further two fraud counts. The trial continues.