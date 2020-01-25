UK chancellor Sajid Javid has been in Davos with the world's rich and powerful this week, talking up the UK economy post-Brexit. Is there good news on the economy, and is there more to him than a very junior partner to Prime Minister Boris Johnson? Brexit Day is next Friday, but that doesn't mean it'll all be over. We discuss what happens next - expect a roller-coaster year. Presented by Miranda Green, with Robert Shrimsley, David Bond, Delphine Strauss and Laura Hughes. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Jack DentonFor information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
