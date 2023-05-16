Ford plans to reduce its future investment in China, and prominent investors are upset with the record number of share buybacks. Plus, the FT’s Eleni Varvitsioti explains that Greece’s economic recovery has come at a cost to some of its citizens.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Ford to scale back China investments amid EV competition from local rivals

Greece’s ‘greatest turnround’: from junk to investment grade

Record buyback spree attracts shareholder complaints

Krispy Kreme boss shrugs off UK’s tightening anti-obesity rules

