In the summer of 1659, John Aubrey rarely left his saddle. He was not alone. Thousands were posting over land and ocean without rest. The whole of Britain was in crisis. A decade earlier, a seemingly terminal body-blow had been delivered to elite assumptions about how politics in the island should be organised. The execution of the king had convulsed relations between England and Scotland. The shockwaves had reverberated across Europe. Relations with Ireland had been brutally redrawn. Meanwhile, in Westminster, every attempt to establish an enduring new constitutional settlement had failed. A decade on from the beheading of Charles Stuart, the paralysis at the heart of government seemed total. So calamitous was the deadlock that people had even begun to wonder whether the abolition of the monarchy might be reversed. Perhaps Rexit did not mean Rexit, after all.

Aubrey, though, was no conspirator. He had more important things on his mind than politics. That May, he had been commissioned to write a study of his native Wiltshire. It was a task for which he was ideally suited. Neither civil war nor his own quite spectacular incompetence with money could cloud the deep pleasure that he took in the wonders and beauties of the English countryside.

Some he had discovered himself. A decade earlier, a few days before the execution of Charles I, he had gone fox-hunting through the tiny village of Avebury, and recognised the circle of huge stones that enclosed it as an ancient temple. At other times, riding down a lane, he would stop to make detailed sketches of trees, or animals, or flowers. The strange tales told in villages and manor houses enraptured him: of men led away by fairies; of eerie patterns appearing in corn fields; of ghosts that would disappear with a curious perfume and a most melodious twang. Years later, his memories of one of the most convulsive periods in British history would be all of megaliths, and woods, and tall stories. “My head was always working; never idle, and even travelling (which from 1649 till 1670 was never off my horseback) did glean some observations . . . ”.

Three-and-a-half centuries on, the country which Aubrey toured with such delight is still out there. Britain remains what it appeared to him: a sometimes enchanted isle. Strangeness is everywhere in its summer months. There is nowhere so modern that trace elements of the ancient and the weird, like flowers pushing through concrete, cannot be found there. At dawn on the summer solstice, the sun rises directly above the main boulevard of Milton Keynes. There may be no festival at Glastonbury this summer, but next year it will be back, its stages touched by the shimmer of the Arthurian. At Stonehenge— where this year the solstice sun rose unveiled by cloud — people would gather from as far afield as Scotland to celebrate the summer; today, when crowds gather in fields to dance and camp out beneath the stars, they stand in a line of descent which reaches back millennia.

The old cycle of saints’ days and church festivals — by means of which our ancestors, in the days before clocks and contracts, would keep track of the year’s passing — may have long since eased its hold; but the rhythms of the British summer continue to be those by which we measure our lives. The country’s genius has always been for inventing traditions that serve simultaneously to perpetuate and to reinvent themselves. Love Island is merely the latest in a very long line.

Every year the Edinburgh Festival, and still more the Fringe, are different; every year they are the same. It is this paradox that explains why other great summer festivals — Wimbledon, Royal Ascot, the Open — have such a distinctive potency: emblematic of Britain’s role as the founder of modern sport, they provide the country, to a degree that no other can rival, with the equivalent of growth rings in trees.

Perhaps it is this that explains why cricket, with its history that reaches back to Tudor times, should serve the English as the pre-eminent emblem of their summer. There are grounds still in the depths of the countryside where, beyond the boundary, cows graze beneath oaks, and the distant ringing of church bells mingles with the sound of leather on willow. Simultaneously, floodlit evenings at the Oval and Headingley pulse to the frenetic glamour of T20. In time, no doubt, these too will be subsumed into the mulch of memory, as summers continue to come and go.

Political crises, economic dislocations, social upheavals: these are miserable things to suffer from, as Aubrey certainly understood. A witness to civil war in his youth, he ended his life financially ruined. Yet even as he sunk into poverty, he could not help but be distracted from his misfortunes by the love that he felt for his native county. Aubrey knew what a privilege it was to live in an island as rich in history and beauty as Britain; and he knew that to preserve its monuments, to keep track of its wildlife, to record the stories that its people told, was not to flee from reality, but to embrace it.

The convulsions of his own age have long since faded: no battles have been fought on British soil since 1745, no contemporary divisions threaten civil war. By the standards of our own past, we are blessed. We are right, of course, not to take this for granted; but we need always to remember too that our surest legacy to posterity is unlikely to be a trade deal. If we do as Aubrey did, and value what makes life worth living on this island, then those are the accomplishments that will be remembered with the surest gratitude in centuries’ time.



The writer is a historian and the author of ‘Athelstan: The Making of England’