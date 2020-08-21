The River Thames: a photography special

London’s main waterway has shaped the city over thousands of years. We invited six photographers to interpret it in their own way — as community, as industry and artwork
© Kalpesh Lathigra
‘Water is a constant presence’: life on London’s Isle of Dogs

In an area where Canary Wharf looms large, Cian Oba-Smith finds a strong and diverse community

new
London’s silver highway: photographs of the Thames at work

These archive images vividly capture the imperfect beauty of the river in the industrial age

Tidings: fragments of London’s past

‘For a few hours at low tide you step into an elemental landscape of mud, water, sand and stone’

new
The river: a liquid history

From the tidal Thames to the Mississippi, rivers have been essential to human progress

new
Go with the flow to unlock London’s landscape

Tracing tributaries of the Thames inspires Sayako Sugawara’s photography

new
My studio on the shore: making art on the Thames

Angela Blažanović assembles and arranges discarded objects into temporary sculptures that capture our impact on the environment

new

More from this Series

William Boyd: how the bodies piled up in literature’s turbulent Thames

From Dickens to today, the mysterious, ever-changing river continues to inspire writers

new
Holy water, 100 yards from London Bridge

From pilgrim badges to Hindu offerings, the river has long been a sacred place

How canal barges became perfect for millennial living

‘Around the 2008 financial crisis, boats began to be seen afresh as a source of affordable housing’

new