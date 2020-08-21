The River Thames: a photography special London’s main waterway has shaped the city over thousands of years. We invited six photographers to interpret it in their own way — as community, as industry and artwork © Kalpesh Lathigra ‘Water is a constant presence’: life on London’s Isle of DogsIn an area where Canary Wharf looms large, Cian Oba-Smith finds a strong and diverse communitynew London’s silver highway: photographs of the Thames at workThese archive images vividly capture the imperfect beauty of the river in the industrial age Tidings: fragments of London’s past‘For a few hours at low tide you step into an elemental landscape of mud, water, sand and stone’new The river: a liquid historyFrom the tidal Thames to the Mississippi, rivers have been essential to human progressnew Go with the flow to unlock London’s landscapeTracing tributaries of the Thames inspires Sayako Sugawara’s photographynew My studio on the shore: making art on the ThamesAngela Blažanović assembles and arranges discarded objects into temporary sculptures that capture our impact on the environmentnew More from this Series William Boyd: how the bodies piled up in literature’s turbulent ThamesFrom Dickens to today, the mysterious, ever-changing river continues to inspire writersnew Holy water, 100 yards from London BridgeFrom pilgrim badges to Hindu offerings, the river has long been a sacred place How canal barges became perfect for millennial living‘Around the 2008 financial crisis, boats began to be seen afresh as a source of affordable housing’new