Alice’s Adventures Under Ground, Barbican, London — ‘Hilarious’

Four years ago, Gerald Barry cracked a bold joke. That was The Importance of Being Earnest, his operatic take on Oscar Wilde’s masterpiece, featuring a bass as Lady Bracknell and a megaphone dialogue between Cecily and Gwendolen, accompanied by a soundtrack of plate-smashing. On one level, it was a clever distortion of the play. But it made poor use of Wilde’s immaculately calculated wit, which was steamrollered, and occasionally even stripped of its meaning.

Alice’s Adventures Under Ground has a clear advantage. Barry’s surreal imagination is a better fit for Lewis Carroll’s brand of humour, meaning that neither the music nor the text needs to compromise. The Irish composer’s new opera unfolds at 100 miles an hour, sets the “Jabberwocky” in French, German and Russian, and crams both Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass into 70 minutes. Yet the spirit of the books remains intact. More than intact: a distilled version of itself.

That’s because Barry is even more fond than Carroll of high jinks, and his score is a big playground. There are snatches of jazz, Baroque fugue, frantic streams of scales. Minimalism is parodied, extremes of pace and register are explored. At one point Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” makes a guest appearance in a solo from Humpty Dumpty. It’s shamelessly derivative and self-referential, recycling musical effects from The Importance of Being Earnest. It’s also hilarious: a jab in the ribs for any musical genre that has dared take itself seriously.

For the musicians, however, it’s a tightrope, owing to its rapid-fire changes of direction. So it’s lucky that Monday’s European premiere starred such a fine collection of singers. The soprano Barbara Hannigan masked the technical difficulty of the title role by throwing herself into its humour. And there were outstanding performances from Allison Cook, Hilary Summers, Allan Clayton, Peter Tantsits, Mark Stone and Joshua Bloom, who played the 51 other characters. But some of the wildest acrobatics in this concert performance fell to the Britten Sinfonia instrumentalists, who, under Thomas Adès, relished all of them.

