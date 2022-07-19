To play with a brand-new partner is an art. As a teenager, I learnt the hard way, playing high-stake Chicago at the famous St James’s Bridge Club. You swapped partners every four hands: some were internationals or grizzled experts; others were just wealthy, wanting to bid slams or play every hand . . .

Bidding

Dealer: North

Game All

North East South West 1NT NB 4H NB 6H! Dbl

My partner opened a 15-17pt 1NT. Worried that my opponents could make 4S — they have at least eight spades and 23-25pts between them — to put them off from bidding, I eschewed a 2H weak take-out and jumped to 4H, a bid over which my partner had no choice but to pass . . . I learnt that partners retain the right to make any choice they like. North bid 6H; East doubled on principle. I went three down, for a high-stake loss of 800pts.

Obviously, 4H goes just one down and our opponents could make 4S. West would know that North held Q♦ and could either play for the drop or lead J♦ from hand, covered by Q♦, and then finesse South for 10♦. I try to explain, but everyone tells me I’m wrong.

The mercurial Scottish International, Irving Rose, later tells me: “Right bid, boy: wrong club, wrong table, wrong partner.” The moral is simple: the less well you know your partner, the simpler you should keep everything