The poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter with a rare military-grade nerve agent has sent Russia's relations with the west to fresh lows. Ahead of this week's elections, what does this tell us about what we can expect from Vladimir Putin's next term in office? Gideon Rachman discusses this question with the FT's Neil Buckley and Kathrin Hille.