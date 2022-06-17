Photography by Alexander Coggin. Styling by Benjamin Canares

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page
Rolex steel Deepsea Oyster, £11,100. Prada cotton shirt, £1,280
© Alexander Coggin

Rolex steel Deepsea Oyster, £11,100. Prada cotton shirt, £1,280

Longines stainless-steel Legend Diver, £1,960. DIOR scuba D-jungle dress, £2,600. Roxanne First gold, sapphire, ruby and garnet Ziggy bracelet (just seen), £2,555
© Alexander Coggin

Longines stainless-steel Legend Diver, £1,960. DIOR scuba D-jungle dress, £2,600. Roxanne First gold, sapphire, ruby and garnet Ziggy bracelet (just seen), £2,555

Tag Heuer stainless-steel Aquaracer Professional 300 Orange Diver, £2,700. Hermès cotton shirt, £1,390. Vilebrequin recycled-viscose swimming shorts, £135
© Alexander Coggin

Tag Heuer stainless-steel Aquaracer Professional 300 Orange Diver, £2,700. Hermès cotton shirt, £1,390. Vilebrequin recycled-viscose swimming shorts, £135

Seiko stainless-steel Prospex Professional Diver’s Tuna, £2,150. Emporio Armani linen skirt, £680, and silk embroidered top, £1,350
© Alexander Coggin

Seiko stainless-steel Prospex Professional Diver’s Tuna, £2,150. Emporio Armani linen skirt, £680, and silk embroidered top, £1,350

Louis Vuitton stainless-steel Tambour Street Diver, £5,540, and leather tie-dye shorts, £3,450
© Alexander Coggin

Louis Vuitton stainless-steel Tambour Street Diver, £5,540, and leather tie-dye shorts, £3,450

Omega O-Megasteel Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep 6,000M bracelet watch, £10,350. Isabel Marant silk Alsaw dress, £1,100, and bikini top, £135
© Alexander Coggin

Omega O-Megasteel Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep 6,000M bracelet watch, £10,350. Isabel Marant silk Alsaw dress, £1,100, and bikini top, £135

Models, William Jackson at PRM and Phoebe Summer at Profile. Make-up, Florrie White at Bryant using Sisley Paris. Nails, Emma Welsh at Frank using OPI. Photographer’s assistants, Ken Street and Barley Nimmo. Stylist’s assistant, Jasveen Manku. Production, Henrietta Hitchcock at JN Productions. Special thanks to E2 Studios and Jack Hunter at Hand of God

Get alerts on Watches when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article