These divers’ watches get a tan out of tan
Rolex steel Deepsea Oyster, £11,100. Prada cotton shirt, £1,280
Longines stainless-steel Legend Diver, £1,960. DIOR scuba D-jungle dress, £2,600. Roxanne First gold, sapphire, ruby and garnet Ziggy bracelet (just seen), £2,555
Tag Heuer stainless-steel Aquaracer Professional 300 Orange Diver, £2,700. Hermès cotton shirt, £1,390. Vilebrequin recycled-viscose swimming shorts, £135
Seiko stainless-steel Prospex Professional Diver’s Tuna, £2,150. Emporio Armani linen skirt, £680, and silk embroidered top, £1,350
Louis Vuitton stainless-steel Tambour Street Diver, £5,540, and leather tie-dye shorts, £3,450
Omega O-Megasteel Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep 6,000M bracelet watch, £10,350. Isabel Marant silk Alsaw dress, £1,100, and bikini top, £135
Models, William Jackson at PRM and Phoebe Summer at Profile. Make-up, Florrie White at Bryant using Sisley Paris. Nails, Emma Welsh at Frank using OPI. Photographer’s assistants, Ken Street and Barley Nimmo. Stylist’s assistant, Jasveen Manku. Production, Henrietta Hitchcock at JN Productions. Special thanks to E2 Studios and Jack Hunter at Hand of God
