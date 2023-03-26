Economics class: Yikes! What should I do with my mortgage?
Specification:
Monetary policy, aggregate demand and aggregate supply, macroeconomic objectives
Click to listen to the podcast below and then answer the questions:
Yikes! What should I do with my mortgage?
In recent months, how many consecutive base rate rises have we seen from the Bank of England?
Explain what is meant by i) a mortgage; and ii) a remortgage
Distinguish between i) a fixed-rate mortgage; ii) a variable-rate mortgage; and iii) a tracker mortgage
Lenders standard variable rates range from 7.5 — 8 per cent. This comes at a time when many households are rolling off fixed-rate deals between 1 — 2 per cent. Using a diagram, analyse the effect on households’ budgets and the broader macro economy
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
