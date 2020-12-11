Yatay Helena Christensen trainers, £260. 50% of proceeds to No More Plastic
Clara Baldock and Raphaëlle Helmore

The Dalmore 60 Year Old whisky, 180th-anniversary edition. £60,000 of proceeds to V&A Dundee. Bids can be placed until 14 December by emailing thedalmore@harrods.com
The Campaign for Wool 10th Anniversary scarf (Amy Powney x Johnstons of Elgin), £150. All profits to The Prince’s Foundation Future Textiles initiative
Bally Peak sunglasses, £285. All proceeds to the Bally Peak Outlook Foundation for mountain preservation
Eye/Loewe/Nature Convertible backpack, £1,100. €15 to environmental causes
Sister & Co Holly candle, £25. £1 to Solace Women’s Aid
Stella McCartney x Cindy Sherman limited-edition T-shirt, £425. 50% of profits go to Planned Parenthood
Louis Vuitton (RED) trainers, £890. $200 to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS in support of (RED)
Boodles Christmas crackers, £20 each. 100% of proceeds to Street Child
CLED Day Loop bracelet, £95. 10% of proceeds to We Act for Environmental Justice and Black Futures Lab
Demellier Montreal bag, £425. Part of the A Bag, A Life initiative, working with SOS Children’s Villages to fund vaccines
Annoushka Lattice ring, £10,500. 10% of sales to No More Plastic
Phipps Smokey sweatshirt, €345. 10% of sales to USDA Forest Service
Apothem x The Connor Brother CBD Day Drops, £230. 30% of proceeds to Campaign Against Living Miserably
San Patrignano Riverside throw, £405, artemest.com. All profits to the San Patrignano community, the world’s largest drug rehabilitation centre
Hesper Fox Cleo pyjama set, £120. £10 to domestic-violence charity Hestia
Smythson Christmas cards, £37 for 10. All profits to NHS Charities Together
Ocean Bottle x #Togetherband bottle, £40. Every bottle funds the collection of 11.4kg of plastic
Acqua di Parma Colonia Futura, £110 (100ml EDC). 100% of proceeds to The Prince’s Trust in December
Lutz Morris Malloy bag, €1,150. $10 to Every Mother Counts
Wicklewood Payson cushion, £125. 25% of proceeds to NHS Charities Together
Aquazzura Cosmic Pool slides, $335, beirutrestore.com. 100% of funds to The Life Scholarship Fund
