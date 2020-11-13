Kurenard quilted jacket, £63, bubbleandsqueakbaby.com

1 I have two godsons, five nephews and a son of my own; the plan is to throw this coat into a circle and let the most stylish boy win. Kurenard quilted jacket, £63, bubbleandsqueakbaby.com

2 With a child under two at home, I’m always toeing the line between great design and safety. I love how these cork planters tick off both concerns with style. Mind the Cork Atlas planter, £29

3 Christopher Kane’s More Joy collection is full of things that provide exactly what it says on the tin. I want everything. Christopher Kane More Joy eye mask, £60

4 I want to go into the new year with resolutions that will stick and skin that is flawless. I take everything that beauty editor Funmi Fetto recommends as gospel, and she says this is one of the best facials she’s ever had. Omniya facial, £115

5 These Martine Rose tracksuit bottoms will be wrapped up for my husband but will live a happy life as part of my wardrobe. Martine Rose Chuck colour-block track pants, £365, farfetch.com

6 I’ve always loved the work of John Akomfrah and was so pleased to discover that he is issuing a print edition to support the Frieze Emerging Curators Fellowship. Our Skin is a Monument I by John Akomfrah, limited-edition print, £420, shopcc.frieze.com

7 I’ve been wanting to go to the Isle of Harris for a while but, given the pause on adventures, I’ll happily take a bottle of this locally distilled gin infused with sugar kelp. Festive martinis are the new eggnog! Isle of Harris gin, £37

8 Imagine being bathed in sound so crisp and consuming that for a minute you’re transplanted to another place. Now imagine that sound is coming from a device of architectural beauty. If I receive an A9 for Christmas, I’ll never leave my house again. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 speaker, £2,500

9 There is a Japanese proverb: “When the character of a man is not clear to you, look at his friends.” I would suggest instead that you look at a person’s socks. What are these toe warmers saying about my personality? Too much. Gucci socks, £90

10 My husband is obsessed with vintage tech and his love of Apple memorabilia has finally rubbed off on me: I am pretty hungry for Paul Kunkel’s 1997 book. AppleDesign by Paul Kunkel (1997), £220, unifiedgoods.com

11 I love how this bib gives off functional with a nod to the Rick Owens palette. Silicone bib, £12, cissywears.com

12 Once upon a time, I was an absolute professional at playing Street Fighter. I’d quite like to spend Boxing Day sat on the sofa, control in hand, reliving my glory years. Street Fighter V Champion Edition for PlayStation 4, £24, amazon.co.uk