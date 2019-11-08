Thirty years ago, Annemarie Reffert jumped into her car and drove west. Within a couple of hours, she had crossed into another world — and made history.

That evening the Berlin Wall came down and the cold war ended. And Ms Reffert became the first East German citizen to take advantage of the new freedom of movement and cross the border from east to west.

It was a night of euphoria — but also fear and foreboding. On her way to the frontier, driving on eerily empty roads, Ms Reffert passed the sign reading “Last turning for citizens of the GDR” and felt a moment of panic. Her heart, she said, “was in my trouser pocket”.

Her daughter Juliane, who was with her, suddenly said: “Mum, what happens if they don’t let us back in?” “I really got shit scared then, and wanted to just turn round and go back.”

Germany will this week mark the 30th anniversary of one of the most momentous events in its history — the night tens of thousands of ordinary people brought down the wall that had divided their country for 28 years. Images of jubilant Berliners strolling through the Brandenburg Gate, embracing border guards and weeping with joy were beamed around the world. In less than a year, Germany was reunified.

East German border guards demolish a section of the wall on November 11 © AFP

The tumultuous events of that evening were triggered by a slip of the tongue. Shortly before 7pm on November 9 1989, politburo member Günter Schabowski unveiled new travel arrangements for East German citizens, allowing them to apply for visas to leave the country.

Asked when the new rules would come into force, he mistakenly said: “Immediately, without delay”. Minutes later, at 19:05, Associated Press flashed the headline: “GDR opens its borders”. In the hours that ensued, massed ranks of citizens converged on their nearest border crossing and insisted on free passage to the west. Border guards had little choice but to wave them through.

[The wait at the last control point] felt like an eternity. I thought — what happens now? Will they arrest you here?

Ms Reffert, a retired consultant anaesthetist who is now 76, heard the reports. “I said I’d like to check that out, I don’t believe it,” she said. So she and her daughter took off from their home in Gommern, a small town south-west of Berlin that was about 70km away from the inner-German border and the parallel universe of West Germany.

At the first of many border checkpoints, Ms Reffert told the guard what Schabowski had announced to the world. “It was the first he’d heard of it, but there were more checks to come, so as far as he was concerned we could proceed.” Ms Reffert said at this point she felt great fear. The wait at the last control point “felt like an eternity”. “I thought — what happens now? Will they arrest you here? Or send you back?” The border guards told the pair to drive on.

After arriving in the west they were quickly besieged by camera crews. Asked by reporters what they planned to do in the land of freedom, Ms Reffert said “buy a can of beer”. Her husband had asked for one, as proof they had made it to the west.

The camera crews thought she and her daughter would want to stay, like the thousands of refugees who had fled the German Democratic Republic in the previous months via Hungary and Czechoslovakia. But in TV footage from that evening, she said she’d only come for a flying visit. “You have a completely different society,” she said. Anyway, she added, “I have operations to perform tomorrow; I need to be in theatre at 8am.”

The only beer the Refferts could find cost about two Deutschmarks a can — an exorbitant sum for East Germans, with their near worthless, non-convertible Ostmarks. They left empty-handed.

In the end they spent just 15 minutes in the west. The border guard on the east side was puzzled, Ms Reffert recalled. He said: “You say you’re coming back in. But what were you doing over there anyway?” In Berlin, a night of jubilation lay ahead. But the Refferts were home by 10.30pm.

Unlike tens of thousands of her compatriots, Ms Reffert never moved to the west. But she welcomed reunification and revelled in the new freedoms that it bestowed, particularly the freedom to travel across five continents. She was promoted to chief physician — a title she was denied in the German Democratic Republic because she refused to join the Communist party.

However, her husband’s firm was taken over by a west German company and later shut down. For the next two years he was unemployed. “Jobs in industry collapsed,” she said.

Now retired, Ms Reffert recalled going to work at the hospital the day after her visit: all talk was of the dramatic scenes from the night before. “They were all saying, ‘The border’s open! We’ve got to apply for a visa!’ and I said — “I’ve already been there,” she said. “They all said: ‘Trust you!’”