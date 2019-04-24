Dear readers,

IPO season is in full bloom and start-ups are rushing to the US markets for fresh funds. Domestic contenders include Beyond Meat, Uber, Lyft and Pinterest. One foreign candidate is known as “the Starbucks of China”. This is café chain Luckin Coffee.

Controversy is heating up around the Chinese tech industry’s “996” schedule — working 9am to 9pm six days a week. Luckin helps fuel those late nights. In the process, it has become Starbucks’ only rival in China. Plans to open up to 300 new stores a month mean it will overtake the US coffee giant by number of outlets this year.

Starbucks has more than 3,300 cafés in China. Luckin has gone from two stores in January last year to more than 2,000 early this year. It is valued at $2.9bn based on rounds of funding from investors including US-based BlackRock and Singapore’s Government Investment Corporation.

Chinese people prefer coffee delivered to their offices to waiting and drinking in stores. Luckin has made this easy by delivering coffee anywhere in major cities within an average of 16 minutes. About 10 per cent of its stores are delivery only. It sold 90m cups of coffee to 17m customers last year by doubling the number of takeout customers to just under two-thirds over the course of eight months. Its coffee costs a third less than Starbucks. Speed and price have appealed to the younger crowd: almost three-quarters of its customers are under the age of 30.

Luckin is as close to an automated café as it can be without robots making the coffee and chit-chat about the weather. That keeps costs down. Customers can only order and pay through an app. Many stores have no seats. It has joined hands with Tencent to set up online smart stores using Tencent’s payment and delivery solutions.

Starbucks, with its 60 per cent market share and 20-year history in China, has taken a hit. Same-store sales have fallen since Luckin started growing its business last year. Starbucks is fighting back with aggressive expansion plans. While growing at a slower rate than Luckin, it targets operating a total of 6,000 stores within the next three years. It has joined forces with Alibaba to start delivering.

Luckin is not bothered by profitability in the short term. It spent more than $120m on expansion last year. Net losses were $238m on revenue of $125m last year. For the first three months of this year, net loss stands at $85m. About a third of its costs go into marketing. The sole goal is to reach a critical mass.

But all this spending relies heavily on the premise that coffee will overtake tea as the beverage of choice in China. At present, the average Chinese person drinks about five cups a year, which is one-60th of the coffee an average American drinks. While total consumption has been growing at more than 10 per cent on an annual basis over the past decade, there is still a long way to go for coffee to become a daily staple.

Luckin, which had been rumoured to be listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, has turned to the US to raise up to $800m. That may reflect problems listing in Hong Kong more than a preference for New York. A record of at least three financial years is a prerequisite to listing on the main board. Despite its fast growth, Luckin has only been operating since 2017.

Without this restriction, listing at home would have been a good move. Chinese equity markets have been going strong. Hong Kong overtook New York’s top spot for new IPOs last year. Stimulus measures have pushed the Hang Seng up 16 per cent and the Shanghai Composite up 29 per cent in the year to date. The latter trades at 1.6 times forward price to book ratio compared with 1.1 at the end of last year. Even with valuations returning to levels closer to the past five-year average, they are well below major emerging markets.

While negative cash flow is not unusual for unicorn IPOs, losses are widening at Luckin. Delivery, as is the case globally, eats into profit margins. For Luckin and Starbucks, delivery is about a quarter of the cost of a cup of coffee sold.

Fighting Starbucks will not be easy and is guaranteed to be expensive. Like Pinterest and Uber, the real test will be whether it can maintain sustainable growth once expansion and marketing costs start coming down. The additional challenge is to get Chinese people to start every day with a cup of Americano.

Enjoy the rest of your week, whether fuelled by green tea, black coffee or neither of the above.

June Yoon

Lex writer