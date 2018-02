Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In the coming weeks, Microsoft and Google are expected to make announcements that could mean we are closer than ever to using the properties of quantum mechanics to speed up computing. Ravi Mattu discusses what this potential breakthrough would mean with the FT's Richard Waters and Clive Cookson.

