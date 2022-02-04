All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Last Seen Wearing and The Riddle of the Third Mile are books featuring which fictional detective as the protagonist?

Which work was first performed in its usual present form at the 1899 Worcester Three Choirs Festival?

Ramallah is which territory’s seat of government?

According to its title, where was the poem written that begins, “The curfew tolls the knell of parting day”?

What’s the only word in the most recent James Bond film title that hasn’t appeared in one before?

Who painted the dining-hall mural at Milan's Santa Maria delle Grazie convent?

What are the only two consecutive letters of the alphabet whose Scrabble values add up to 11?

Which South African writer — and mentor of Prince Charles — was Prince William’s godfather?

Which Bob Dylan studio album begins with “Like a Rolling Stone”?