Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss why protesters in Hong Kong are targeting HSBC, whether Société Générale is in a position to merge with other banks and the challenges facing banking in 2020. With special guest John Garvey, Global Head of Financial Services at PWC.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, George Hammond, finance reporter, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Robert Armstrong, US finance editor and John Garvey, Global Head of Financial Services at PWC. Producer: Persis Love

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.