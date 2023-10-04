We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Books news every morning.

Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel

With more than 180 images captured over 25 years, this new title offers an intimate glimpse at the relationship between photographer and supermodel. “We had fun,” says Steven Meisel, who first shot Linda Evangelista in 1987. “Enjoy these photographs as much as we enjoyed creating them.” Phaidon, £100

Linda Evangelista for (left) Vogue Italia and (right) Allure, June 1991, from Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel © 2023 Steven Meisel. All rights reserved. (Left) Styling by Joe McKenna. Hair, Ward Stegerhoek. Make-up, Denise Markey. (Right) Hair, Garren. Make-up, Kevyn Aucoin

Linda Evangelista for Dolce & Gabbana SS96, from Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel © Steven Meisel. All rights reserved. Styling by Joe McKenna. Hair, Garren. Make-up, Laura Mercier

Luigi & Iango: Unveiled

Swiss-Italian duo Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi brought their genre-bending lens to fashion photography in 2013, capturing everyone from Gisele Bündchen to Rihanna. These works are gathered together for the first time, alongside never-before-seen shots and a foreword by Madonna. Phaidon, £69.95

Vittoria Ceretti and Hugo Marchand, Paris. From Luigi & Iango: Unveiled (Phaidon, £69.95)

Ugbad Abdi, New York. From Luigi & Iango: Unveiled

Kris Van Assche: 55 Collections

“My dream was not to realise someone else’s ideas, but my own,” says Belgian designer Van Assche in his first monograph, which showcases 55 of his collections for Dior, Berluti, and his own label. Van Assche’s father offers a reflective perspective on his son’s career, saying he “never missed” a show. Lannoo, €79.99

Kris Van Assche: 55 Collections (Lannoo, €79.99)

Style and Substance: Why What We Wear Matters by Bay Garnett

Gathering voices from past and present, Style and Substance peeks into the hearts and wardrobes of aesthetes including Chloë Sevigny, Stanley Tucci and Oscar Wilde. Stylist Bay Garnett hopes to reveal “the many ways clothes can let us feel who we most want to be”. John Murray, £20

Style and Substance: Why What We Wear Matters by Bay Garnett (John Murray, £20)

Givenchy Catwalk

Givenchy Catwalk (Thames & Hudson, £60)

More than 70 years of the French fashion house is told through its 180 collections – beginning with Hubert de Givenchy’s impeccable elegance, and segueing to the visions of subsequent creative directors, from John Galliano through to incumbent Matthew M Williams. Published next month, this is a sui generis offering for which the late founder sets the tone: “The shortest path to elegance is simplicity”. Thames & Hudson, £60

Fantasies: Carine Roitfeld Fashion Book

Former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld could have “hidden in a spa for the rest of [her] life” when she left the role in 2011. Instead, she “didn’t have a single day off”, launching magazine CR Fashion Book. Here she explores that universe with images and interviews featuring Beyoncé, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid – and many more. Rizzoli, $150