Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Pro-democracy candidates take more than half of seats in Hong Kong’s local council elections amid record voter turnout, UK prime minister Boris Johnson launches a low-risk Conservative manifesto and Michael Bloomberg officially announces he is running for US president. Plus, LVMH is set to buy Tiffany & Co for $16.7bn. The FT’s Eric Platt breaks down the latest offer.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.