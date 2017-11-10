Alphachat is the conversational podcast about business and economics produced by the Financial Times in New York. Each week, FT hosts and guests delve into a new theme, with more wonkiness, humour and irreverence than you'll find anywhere else

Economist Kim Rueben joins Cardiff Garcia to discuss the fiscal effect of immigration in the US, specifically on education, employment and wage outcomes. It’s the third episode in our series on the impact of immigration.

