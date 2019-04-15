What can a business do when facing rivals willing to trade stunning losses for growth? Get somebody else to pay for your own expansion. UK flexible office space provider IWG is settling on that option by selling its 130-location Japanese business to local conference business TKP for £320m. Under a new partnership and franchise arrangement, TKP will operate and continue to expand IWG’s brands, the company said on Monday. Investors approved of the shift in strategy — shares jumped more than 20 per cent.

The rival in this case is WeWork. The US start-up is expanding quickly with expensive investments. IWG has been spending heavily to try to keep up. A racy top-line at WeWork has attracted a premium valuation compared with IWG. The deal with TKP helps to address that gap; at 15 times ebitda it is almost twice IWG’s own valuation.

IWG’s business model is already capital light. It sublets office space from other landlords. And although these expenses are now recognised as debt under new IFRS 16 rules, most are held in special companies that can be liquidated with little recourse from creditors. Even so the company is spending big. Capital expenditure of £580m last year was the highest recorded. Franchising can help reduce the pressure to invest further.

IWG will provide branding, sales and marketing services for TKP in exchange for an estimated 5 per cent of net revenues, in line with typical deals, say analysts at Stiflel.

IWG’s top-line is almost twice WeWork’s, but the gap is shrinking fast. However, the US rival doubled its sales last year, compared with growth of 8 per cent at IWG. IWG is profitable but earnings growth is coming from opening new sites, which requires investment, say analysts at Berenberg. Losses at WeWork, on the other hand, are soaring.

WeWork is the clear winner as it has bought its growth. On the other hand, going head to head has so far been costly for IWG. Use of franchising suggests an unwillingness to throw more money at playing keep up.