Listen to this article
This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.
What do you think?
Lest we forget Serving and former commandos march to a service in remembrance of fallen comrades of two world wars at the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, near Fort William, Scotland
Communal grief The First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where 26 people were killed by a gunman on November 5, reopens for worship
Not welcome Philippines riot police break up a protest against Donald Trump at the start of the Asean meetings in Manila
Play on Children enjoy themselves at an elementary school in the Karo district of north Sumatra, Indonesia, while Mount Sinabung spews ash and smoke
Broken homes Iranians stay away from damaged apartment blocks in Kermanshah province after an earthquake claimed hundreds of lives in the region bordering Iraq
Rescue mission Villagers try to push stranded whales back into the ocean at Ujong Kareng in Aceh province, Indonesia
Azzurri blues Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon consoles teammate Leonardo Bonucci after Italy were beaten in the World Cup qualifier by Sweden at the San Siro stadium in Milan
Flights of fancy The United Arab Emirates Air Force’s al-Fursan aerobatics team performs at the Dubai Airshow
End of the road Troops take up position at an intersection in Harare during the military opposition that unseated Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe
Boy soldier Houthi rebels hold a recruitment drive before moving on Sana’a, the Yemeni capital, where they are fighting a Saudi Arabia-led coalition
Smoke signals Demonstrators take to the streets of Nantes in western France during a nationwide day of protest against the government’s economic and social reforms
Pile up A man walks past two cars pushed against a house by floodwater in Mandra, near Athens, the Greek capital
Personal note Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury secretary, and Louise Linton, his wife, hold up a sheet of $1 bills that bear his signature and that of Jovita Carranza, the US treasurer
Gilt-edged Vladimir Putin, Russian president, left, in discussion with Dmitry Medvedev, prime minister, while visiting the New Jerusalem Resurrection Monastery in Istra, near Moscow
Hold tight Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam, Donald Trump of the US, Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines and Malcolm Turnbull of Australia link up at the opening of the 31st Asean summit in Manila
Equal partners Australians celebrate the vote in favour of legalising same-sex marriage at Melbourne’s Result Street Party
Guest for tea Theresa May, the UK prime minister, centre, shares a joke with Val Lay, left, and Rita Bowden during a visit to a north London housing estate