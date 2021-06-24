A new-model website where all artwork sales go to charity

Marriage Flag by Grayson Perry © Grayson Perry. Courtesy the artist and Victoria Miro

For every work sold via the Artists Support project, 100 per cent of proceeds go to a charity selected by the artist. When the non-profit debuted in December 2020, more than $75,000 was raised for local organisations around New York – a feat made possible by the likes of American photographer Lorna Simpson, Japanese architect Hiroshi Sugimoto and Brooklyn-based artist Louise Lawler. Last week, the platform arrived in London. Buyers can expect a drop of original artworks (£650 to £25,000) every Thursday until 15 July, with standouts set to include a Rose Wylie collage to support young people with autism, and a Grayson Perry Marriage Flag in aid of Koestler Arts, an organisation that encourages creativity in the prison sector. artists-support.com

An artist-designed jewellery collection in aid of Planned Parenthood and Everytown for Gun Safety

Bullet Hole Pendant, 2020, by Robert Longo © Courtesy Lizworks. Photograph: Matthew Sgambati

In the early 1970s, a loose-knit group of American artists, known as the Pictures Generation, turned their attention to mass media, appropriating images from film, television and advertising to expose stereotypes in popular culture. At the helm was Robert Longo. To mark a new retrospective at East Hampton’s Guild Hall this August, Longo has released a limited-edition collection with jewellery imprint Lizworks, on show at Sotheby’s East Hampton until 27 June, comprising rings, earrings and pendants handcrafted from sardonyx and enamelled jet. Prices range from $15,000 to $30,000, with over 10 per cent donated to Planned Parenthood and Everytown for Gun Safety. Until 27 June; lizworks.net

Christian Louboutin’s footwear collection fighting racial injustice

The Walk A Mile In My Shoes collection includes 16 styles of men’s and women’s shoes © Julien Vallon

Last June, after the murder of George Floyd, the actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina, took to Instagram Live to share their experiences of racism with Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi. The conversation was watched by Christian Louboutin, who suggested collaborating on a charitable footwear collection. The resulting capsule (from £165), titled Walk A Mile In My Shoes, comprises four accessories and 16 styles of men’s and women’s shoes, including Louboutin’s iconic “So Kate” pumps and the Venetian-style Dandelion slipper. One hundred per cent of proceeds will be split across five organisations focused on tackling injustice, including Immediate Theatre, an organisation that gives young people in east London access to arts opportunities, and the Somali Hope Foundation, which provides education in Somalia. christianlouboutin.com

A summer art school for neurodivergent artists

Freefall Study 2, 2021, by Sara Berman © Hart Club

Founded in 2018, Hart Club is a London-based gallery, creative workspace and community organisation that champions neurodivergent artists. This month it has been fundraising to launch Hart School, a three-month summer programme that will provide free arts education to those typically excluded from traditional institutions due to financial barriers and a lack of specialised support. The Auction Collective is hosting a sale featuring work from prominent artists such as Harley Weir and Sara Berman, as well as experiences including a workshop with Eleanor Nairne at the Barbican. One hundred per cent of proceeds will go to the Hart School initiative, and a selection of artworks will be available to buy on the gallery’s website. Until 11 July; theauctioncollective.com. Donations can be made until 27 July; spacehive.com

A star-dusted fashion sale to support the L’Wren Scott Scholarship

The feather-trimmed sheath worn by Naomi Campbell, from L’Wren Scott’s ‘Tuxedo Terrace’ collection © Christie’s Images 2021 The gold sequined gown worn by Penélope Cruz, from L’Wren Scott’s ‘Beau Monde’ collection © Christie’s Images 2021

Known for her glamorous red-carpet creations, L’Wren Scott dressed some of the most famous women in the world, from Sarah Jessica Parker to Michelle Obama. This month, the work of the late designer is being celebrated with an online auction at Christie’s London. Spanning 55 lots, sale highlights include a sequin slip worn by Nicole Kidman, and a feather-trimmed gown worn by Naomi Campbell. The top two lots, with an estimate of £20,000 to £30,000 each, are a pair of sparkly stage jackets designed for Scott’s partner, Mick Jagger – most notably the oak-leaf motif “glamouflage” style he wore during The Rolling Stones’ headline performance at Glastonbury in 2013. All proceeds from the sale will go towards funding the L’Wren Scott MA Fashion Scholarship at Central Saint Martins, which Jagger set up in memory of the designer in 2015. Until 1 July; christies.com

Wildlife photography raising funds for African Parks

Cheetahs in Maasai Mara, Kenya © Clement Kiragu

It is estimated that around 24m people across Africa depend on tourism for their livelihood. Without the tourism economy to fund the necessary animal protection, the past 18 months have been brutal. Back for its second edition, Prints For Wildlife is a fundraiser geared towards supporting wildlife during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 150 photographers have contributed prints, hoping to raise $1m. All proceeds from every $100 print will go to African Parks, a non-profit conservation organisation that manages 19 protected areas across the continent.

July 11 to August 11; printsforwildlife.org

Helmut Lang x Hank Willis Thomas capsule for Incarceration Nations Network

‘It’s All About You’ T-shirt by Helmut Lang and Hank Willis Thomas © Elliott Jerome Brown Jr

Helmut Lang has long collaborated with artists on collections, the latest of which is a 10-piece capsule with American conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas. Titled It’s All About You/It’s Not About You, the limited-edition range of unisex hoodies and T-shirts (from £135) are emblazoned with the collection’s title, which shifts depending on where the viewer is standing. Fifteen per cent of proceeds will go to Incarceration Nations Network, a think tank focused on global prison reform. helmutlang.com

Postcard art to celebrate 20 years of The Hepatitis C Trust

Untitled, by Anish Kapoor © Anish Kapoor Blue Faith 02, by Laxmi Hussain © Laxmi Hussain

Bid for a miniature masterpiece by the likes of Anish Kapoor, Jordan Wolfson and Marina Adams with the launch of Art On A Postcard’s summer auction this month. The sale – one of many in aid of The Hepatitis C Trust’s efforts to eradicate hepatitis C by 2030 – coincides with the charity’s 20th anniversary. To mark the occasion, buyers can buy A6-sized artworks by 165 burgeoning and esteemed artists. “This summer’s line up is cerebral and playful,” says Art On A Postcard founder and director Gemma Peppé. “There is something for everyone.” Bidding starts at £50, with all proceeds going to The Hepatitis C Trust. Until July 8; artonapostcard.com