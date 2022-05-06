Makers and creators: guest edited by Jony Ive

Makers and creators: guest edited by Jony IveThe world-famous designer and product creator curates an exclusive series about the craft of the hand© David Sims | Jony Ive (right) and his father, Michael, clasp handsIntroducing the Jony Ive guest edit How this special issue of HTSI came aboutThe magic of silverJony Ive reflects on the mystery of the noble metal, and selects his favourite piecesYo-Yo Ma, Lily Allen and Trombone Shorty on why their fingers do the talkingThree world-class performers on music, muscle resiliency and manicures‘It’s a head office for tinkering’: Jony Ive and Marc Newson talk toolsLongtime collaborators and founders of the design collective LoveFrom chat about Apple, Ferrari and friendship at Newson’s workshop in the CotswoldsHow Cartier’s classic Trinity got the Sacai spinThe Japanese brand has brought a touch of avant-garde to a design icon in its latest collaborationJony Ive chooses the 12 tools of his tradeThe designer selects things for making, for marking, for measuring, and carrying with you every daynew More from this SeriesFashion designer Hiroki Nakamura on why he values all things vintageThe founder of Japanese label Visvim looks to the time-worn treasures of the past to find his inspirationMaison Bonnet: behind the making of the world’s most recognisable eyewearJackie Onassis, Le Corbusier and Yves Saint Laurent have all fallen for this family’s visionJony Ive and Prince Charles have picked us to save the planetAn exclusive interview with the visionary winners of the inaugural Terra Carta Design Lab prize The mother and daughter florists who conquered Silicon ValleyBusiness is blooming for big tech’s go-to flower arrangersThe holding power of Ruth Rogers The River Café’s co-founder spends her day washing, lifting and wiping. But her hands were made for much more than doing dishesnew Why Burgundy is becoming laissez-terreMinimum intervention, maximum use of terroir – that’s the philosophy at Vincent Dancer’s celebrated vineyard in Chassagne-MontrachetJony Ive’s guide to Jackson SquareThe designer shares his favourite spots in the San Francisco neighbourhood