Womenswear Spring/Summer 2021 shows

Our guide to the best of the new season’s collections
© Getty Images
In Milan, designers played it casual and commercial

Pragmatism prevailed, with designers under pressure to guess global consumers’ new needs

Raf Simons makes his mark at Prada debut

The house has long been celebrated for its singularity. Its new co-creative director could change that

Silvia Venturini Fendi takes a bow in Milan

The designer presents her last solo women’s collection for the house her grandparents founded

Shows, masks and waivers: how London did fashion week

A mostly digital week was enlivened by some live shows — and new ways of designing