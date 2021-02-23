This week’s rumbustious declarer just knew enough good technique to bring home his contract.

Bidding Dealer: North Love All North East South West NB NB 1D 1H NB 3H 3S NB 4D

Since East-West held a 9-card heart fit, South stretched to find his own which, at the 4-level, he did. West led J♣. South saw that 3H by E/W was surely making, so one or two down would still be a good result. Could he even make 4D?

There are two spades, one heart and A♦ to lose, but South gave himself an extra chance. He won with A♣ and, playing West for most of the points, he led 4♦ to Q♦, and a low diamond to J♦, K♦ and West’s A♦. West led a heart to East’s A♥ and Q♥ was returned. Declarer laid the ground for his opportunity: He ruffed and played 5♣ to Q♣, ruffed dummy’s last heart in hand, and cashed K♣. With no hearts or clubs in either hand, he laid down A♠ and 8♠. West played J♠, but East won perforce with Q♠. With no spade to lead, East played a club, allowing declarer to ruff in hand and pitch dummy’s last spade. Only three tricks lost, 4D made, and a complete top scored.

Good defence might have foreseen the problem. East might have pitched Q♠ under A♠ and, West, now knowing South’s shape, might rise with K♠ on the second spade trick — after all, if South had held ♠AQ, he would surely have finessed.





