Toto Wolff always greets visitors with formal courtesy, his upright demeanour softened by a ready smile. Born in Vienna in 1972, his father Austrian and his mother Polish, the Mercedes team chief executive is a multilingual university dropout, who made his fortune in finance and tech start-ups before investing in F1.

Since, in 2014, he became head of the F1 team — he owns 30 per cent of it — Mercedes has raced 120 times, winning 88 grands prix. It has won six driver world championships and six constructor titles.

Prior to Mercedes, he was involved in the sport as an investor in Williams F1, buying a share of about 15 per cent and leading a restructure of its racing outfit. He joined Mercedes in 2013: “The key decision was to realistically assess with [Mercedes’ owner] Daimler what was needed in order to become successful, where our weaknesses were and where we believed we had strengths . . . it took a while.”

Wolff is unlike F1 team leaders, past and present, as he is not solely steeped in racing or engineering, though he did race for some years. His amateur career was cut short in 2009 when he crashed at the Nürburgring, breaking vertebrae, suffering severe concussion and damage to an eye and the nerves affecting his senses of taste and smell.

“Having had the experience of finance and, let’s say the real world, has helped me in structuring and reorganising the racing team,” he says. “Because it is not just a racing team, it is a large business actually.” It generates half a billion dollars in revenue and employs 1,000 people, he adds.

On reflection: Wolff still sees a role for traditional intuitive powers © Jure Makovec/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

“The Mercedes F1 team represents a very strong return on investment for the Mercedes brand and our partners,” he says. Delivering this has taken a driver-line up and cars of sufficient calibre to win the combined 12 world titles since Wolff took the helm.

In addition, Wolff has needed to build, and maintain, a team that performs year after year — this across a score and more racetracks, in as many countries, different time zones and weather patterns, and against nine other teams out to fiercely compete for the spoils on offer.

It is “almost a Darwinistic philosophy” that guides him. Success is, he indicates, “not about the strongest, but about the most adaptable”.

“Our company is not a static structure, but a dynamic organism,” he adds. “We need to develop and adapt according to [Formula One’s] new technical and financial regulations.”

I was always interested in psychology, interested in the human psyche and in my own performance

Having the right people is crucial, Wolff says. Revelling in the ethic of teamwork, he talks of an array of experts that Mercedes has available to it — mindfulness trainers, nutritionists, doctors, and so on. He even praises what he describes as the team’s innovative human resources department, in particular with its use of sophisticated software in the hiring of new personnel.

“We will try and learn from the best specialists in the world in order to optimise on every single individual’s performance within the team,” he says.

Wolff concedes that “most of what you decide today needs to be data-based”. At the same time, he still sees a role for the more traditional powers of intuition. “In the end, this is a big part of my contribution.” It is “the feeling about someone” that you have when hiring prospective members of the team. “Personality, leadership skills and social behaviour” play “a very, very important part”.

Making a light-hearted nod in the direction of his Vienna background, and the city’s assumed talent for deep thinking, he underlines this aspect of what he feels he brings to Mercedes’ winning culture: “I was always interested in psychology, interested in the psyche of the human,” he says, “and in my own performance”.

“I take the greatest enjoyment and purpose by giving my people an environment where they can thrive.” Unusually for a leading figure in the Formula One world, he does not know anything about aerodynamics, — “or how to design an aerodynamic surface” — he claims: “but I know a lot about the person in our organisation who can.” His chief interest, he concludes, is for the people and the personalities “within the company itself”.