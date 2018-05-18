Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

© Ivan Villanueva/EPA

Campaign blaze A vehicle burns during a campaign event in Nahuatzen, Michoacan, Mexico. The vehicle was set on fire as tension rises ahead of elections on July 1

© Friedemann Vogel/EPA

Coal hole Miners returning from work in the Prosper Haniel coal mine in Bottrop, Germany. At the end of 2018 the last German coal mine will be closed, ending an era of more than 250 years of industrial history in the Ruhr area

© Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Hair-time Cast member Chewbacca poses at Cannes during a photocall for the film Solo: A Star Wars Story

© Mario Tama/Getty

In the rough Golfers play as an ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island

© Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Turkey protest Police and demonstrators clash outside Downing Street ahead of a visit to London by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

© Evan Vucci/AP

Mother’s grief Adrianna Valoy, the mother of slain New York detective Milsotis Familia, hugs US President Donald Trump as he speaks during the a memorial Service on Capitol Hill

© Peter Kneffel/AFP/Getty

Cross-patch A pilgrim carries a cross protected against the rain as he takes walks 111km from Regensburg to Altoetting, in Niedertraubling, southern Germany

© Adib Hasri/BERNAMA/dpa

Homeward bound Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim arrives home following a royal pardon in Kuala Lumpur. Mr Ibrahim, imprisoned since February 2015 on sodomy charges, was released after an election victory by his opposition political coalition

© Emilio Morenatti/AP

Sleeping rough A woman sleeps outside Windsor Castle ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

© Sigit Pamungkas/Reuters

Ramadan prayers Women at the Al-Akbar mosque, Surabaya, Indonesia, on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan

© Mohammed Saber/EPA

Border clashes Palestinian protesters run for cover from Israeli tear gas during clashes near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip. At least 52 people were killed and more than 2,000 injured