Print this page

The former boss of Nissan and Renault has performed a stunning vanishing act. Earlier this week, he fled from his house in Tokyo and took a private jet to Lebanon, evading bail conditions, police, prosecutors and private detectives, and avoiding a trial on charges of financial misconduct. How did a man under constant surveillance and with one of the most recognisable faces in the country escape the Japanese authorities? Leo Lewis and Tom Braithwaite discuss the story.


Contributors: Tom Braithwaite, companies editor and Leo Lewis, Tokyo correspondent. Producer: Persis Love. Photo credit: Eric Piermont / AFP

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on News in Focus when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast