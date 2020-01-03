Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The former boss of Nissan and Renault has performed a stunning vanishing act. Earlier this week, he fled from his house in Tokyo and took a private jet to Lebanon, evading bail conditions, police, prosecutors and private detectives, and avoiding a trial on charges of financial misconduct. How did a man under constant surveillance and with one of the most recognisable faces in the country escape the Japanese authorities? Leo Lewis and Tom Braithwaite discuss the story.





Contributors: Tom Braithwaite, companies editor and Leo Lewis, Tokyo correspondent. Producer: Persis Love. Photo credit: Eric Piermont / AFP

