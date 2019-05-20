Donald Trump said he would not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons, while insisting he wanted to avoid war with the Islamic republic after weeks of escalating tensions.

The US president has kept Tehran on edge by mixing threats with statements downplaying the odds of a conflict, as foreign policy analysts speculate that Mr Trump is less keen on military conflict than some of his hawkish advisers.

“I don’t want to fight. But you do have situations like Iran, you can’t let them have nuclear weapons — you just can’t let that happen,” Mr Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

He had earlier warned Tehran to stop threatening America, and suggested that the US would destroy Iran if there was a military conflict. “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!” he tweeted.

Tensions have risen sharply in recent few weeks, with Iran saying it will no longer comply with elements of the 2015 nuclear accord it signed with world powers, including the US, and Washington deploying an aircraft carrier strike group to the region.

Mr Trump has maintained a hardline stance towards the Iranian leadership since taking office, including his decision a year ago to withdraw from the agreement, which has left the deal in limbo. European signatories, including the UK and Germany, insist the accord is the most effective way to prevent Iran from developing atomic weapons, and warned the US and Iran against igniting a conflict “by accident”.

Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Monday that Mr Trump’s threat would have the same fate of other aggressions against his country throughout history.

The US president “hopes to achieve what Alexander, Genghis & other aggressors failed to do. Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors all gone,” Mr Zarif said in a Twitter post. He added that “#EconomicTerrorism & genocidal taunts won’t ‘end Iran’.”

Iran has carefully calibrated its responses to the US threats, eager to avoid accusations that it is fanning the flames of war or being drawn into an accidental conflict. Iranian analysts believe the US may be deliberately sending confusing messages so that the Islamic republic cannot make up its mind how to prepare.

Mr Trump’s key foreign policy advisers, national security adviser John Bolton and secretary of state Mike Pompeo, have referred to unspecified “escalatory action” from Tehran, fuelling speculation that the hawkish pair are trying to convince the president to go to war with Iran.

This has led some lawmakers to grow concerned that the administration is poised to enter into a conflict without congressional approval. Several senators were last week given details of the administration’s intelligence on Iran, with more lawmaker briefings expected this week.

Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator, tweeted on Monday that he had been briefed by Mr Bolton. “It’s clear that over the last several weeks Iran has attacked pipelines and ships of other nations and created threat streams against American interests in Iraq,” he said.

Saudi Arabia said last week that two of its oil tankers had come under attack off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, which it blamed on Iran-backed rebel groups in Yemen. Tehran has distanced itself from the attacks.