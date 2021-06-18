The Escape issue Boats, bikes cars . . . and adventures © Slim Aarons/Getty Images | Carla Vuccino and Marina Rava off Capri, 1958 ‘Would you like a ski room with that?’ On board the new superyachtsBanja spas, jacuzzi islands, helipads and centrifuges... Here’s the spec on what’s hot right now Which crew are you?From the Euro-hedonists of Capri to the Purists of New England, here’s the lowdown on the yachting tribes of 2021 Freedom, style, sex, power: the fetishisation of the fast carIn an extract from his new book, Stephen Bayley explores the “age of combustion” in film and fiction Hasta la vista! Tailoring hits the trailThis season’s versatile suiting proves that a well cut jacket can take you anywhere... Will you join the rush for retrotastic speedboats?A vintage Fletcher, Broom or Glastron is just the thing in which to hit the waves Achille Salvagni: ‘My heart beats for sailing boats’The Italian designer and architect on beauty, brightly coloured socks and Eric Clapton ballads How To Spend It in... BrittanyPaco Rabanne creative director Julien Dossena shares his insider guide to the French coast’s best bars, culture – and biscuitsnew The only way is up: the irresistible rise of wing foilingA cross between windsurfing and snowboarding, this brand new water sport is quickly taking flightnew