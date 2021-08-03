Aylin Bayhan

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

The inspiration: Yoko Ono at home in Ascot, July 1971

Yoko Ono at home in Ascot, July 1971
© Getty Images

Two-panel screen with Late Edo period (1603-1868) painting, $49,000,
1stdibs.com

Floraiku Between Two Trees eau de parfum set, £260, net-a-porter.com

Issey Miyake CRT Pleats trousers, £1,375

Louis Vuitton x Kansai Yamamoto pre-owned 2017 Kabuki Daruma mirror case, £816, farfetch.com

Marsèll Astin loafers, £410, farfetch.com

Takuya Hamajima ceramic U Stool, $7,500, 1stdibs.com

Presotto Kengo sideboard by Gherardi Architetti, £5,410, artemest.com

Dior silk-satin and wool Oblique men’s jacket, £3,000

Sir/Madam ceramic Ozu coffee cup, £60 for two, amara.com

Noshi silver Flow earrings, £155, artemest.com

MM6 Maison Margiela mesh shoulder bag, £135, matchesfashion.com

Karuizawa 38-year-old Pearl Geisha single malt Japanese whisky,
£18,750, lymited.com

Fendi silk and wool dress, POA

Hermès steel Heure-H watch, £2,300

Vintage 18ct-gold and Japanese-coral ring, $7,000, 1stdibs.com

Japan Best shower set, £190, mrporter.com

1900s Japanese iron tetsubin with red lacquer lid, c1900, £519, 1stdibs.com

Armani Casa Mirò cabinet, POA

Team GB Yoyogi polo shirt, £25

Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles, £11.04, whsmith.co.uk

Abadia viscose and cotton Anoud jacket, £727

Completedworks gold-vermeil and pearl Befuddled bracelet, £395, matchesfashion.com

Tokyo Design Studio Nippon sushi plate, £45 for set of two, amara.com

Gabo Guzzo handpainted leather Millefoglie J bag with jade clasp, £6,900

Banshu Hamono Japanese grip scissors, £54, store.wallpaper.com

Get alerts on Style when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article