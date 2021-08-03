Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news.
The inspiration: Yoko Ono at home in Ascot, July 1971
Two-panel screen with Late Edo period (1603-1868) painting, $49,000,
1stdibs.com
Floraiku Between Two Trees eau de parfum set, £260, net-a-porter.com
Issey Miyake CRT Pleats trousers, £1,375
Louis Vuitton x Kansai Yamamoto pre-owned 2017 Kabuki Daruma mirror case, £816, farfetch.com
Marsèll Astin loafers, £410, farfetch.com
Takuya Hamajima ceramic U Stool, $7,500, 1stdibs.com
Presotto Kengo sideboard by Gherardi Architetti, £5,410, artemest.com
Dior silk-satin and wool Oblique men’s jacket, £3,000
Sir/Madam ceramic Ozu coffee cup, £60 for two, amara.com
Noshi silver Flow earrings, £155, artemest.com
MM6 Maison Margiela mesh shoulder bag, £135, matchesfashion.com
Karuizawa 38-year-old Pearl Geisha single malt Japanese whisky,
£18,750, lymited.com
Fendi silk and wool dress, POA
Hermès steel Heure-H watch, £2,300
Vintage 18ct-gold and Japanese-coral ring, $7,000, 1stdibs.com
Japan Best shower set, £190, mrporter.com
1900s Japanese iron tetsubin with red lacquer lid, c1900, £519, 1stdibs.com
Armani Casa Mirò cabinet, POA
Team GB Yoyogi polo shirt, £25
Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles, £11.04, whsmith.co.uk
Abadia viscose and cotton Anoud jacket, £727
Completedworks gold-vermeil and pearl Befuddled bracelet, £395, matchesfashion.com
Tokyo Design Studio Nippon sushi plate, £45 for set of two, amara.com
Gabo Guzzo handpainted leather Millefoglie J bag with jade clasp, £6,900
Banshu Hamono Japanese grip scissors, £54, store.wallpaper.com
