Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

As President Donald Trump's tour of Asia comes to a close, we ask whether the US stance on the TPP and Nafta agreements bodes ill for the stability of the world trading system. Gideon Rachman is joined by the FT's Martin Sandbu and Shawn Donnan in Washington.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS