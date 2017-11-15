Each week, we focus on one of the major international stories making headlines, drawing upon the Financial Times's team of foreign correspondents and analysts to make sense of world events. Presented by Gideon Rachman and produced by Hannah Murphy.
As President Donald Trump's tour of Asia comes to a close, we ask whether the US stance on the TPP and Nafta agreements bodes ill for the stability of the world trading system. Gideon Rachman is joined by the FT's Martin Sandbu and Shawn Donnan in Washington.
