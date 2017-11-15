Each week, we focus on one of the major international stories making headlines, drawing upon the Financial Times's team of foreign correspondents and analysts to make sense of world events. Presented by Gideon Rachman and produced by Hannah Murphy.

As President Donald Trump's tour of Asia comes to a close, we ask whether the US stance on the TPP and Nafta agreements bodes ill for the stability of the world trading system. Gideon Rachman is joined by the FT's Martin Sandbu and Shawn Donnan in Washington.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't copy articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Latest from World Weekly podcast
  1. World Weekly podcast
    Turmoil in Saudi Arabia
  2. World Weekly podcast
    Donald Trump's visit to Asia
  3. World Weekly podcast
    The rise of populism in central Europe
  4. World Weekly podcast
    Is Venezuela dismantling its democracy?
  5. World Weekly podcast
    Turkey-US spat: who will blink first?
myFT

Follow the topics related to this show

Take a tour of myFT

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.