Given the pressures on schools and their clients in the pandemic and the disruption to data gathering, the Financial Times decided temporarily to suspend its annual executive education ranking. Instead, we are publishing directories of accredited executive course providers.

The directories allow users to search and examine different data points including school name, location and revenue range. Business schools are listed alphabetically by name.

Table notes

These are listings, not rankings, of programmes offered by schools accredited by AACSB and/or Equis.

Open-enrolment programmes can be studied by anyone who meets the requirements, while custom courses are tailored to a particular organisation’s needs.

Advanced management programmes (AMPs) are for senior leaders who want to increase their responsibilities or move into more senior positions.

General management programmes (GMPs) are for functional or specialist managers, such as finance experts, looking to expand their management and leadership skills.

In the Open directory, some schools that did not manage to run their flagship AMP and/or GMP in 2020.

These schools provided 2019 data for their flagship AMP: Case Western Reserve University: Weatherhead, Melbourne Business School, MIT: Sloan, Gordon Institute of Business Science at UP, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Thunderbird School of Global Management at ASU, University of Cambridge: Judge and University Oxford: Saïd.

These schools provided 2019 data for their flagship GMP: Melbourne Business School, Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai, University of Cambridge: Judge and University Oxford: Saïd.

† No data given

Revenue range

A — $20m - 50m

B — $12m - $20m

C — $3m - $12m

D — $1m - $3m

E — Under $1m

Custom programme key

Revenue range: gross income of the business school for non-degree custom programmes in the 2020 calendar year.

Revenue, repeat business (%): percentage of the school’s 2020 revenues from repeat business for custom programmes.

Number of clients, 2020: number of different clients from companies, organisations and governmental institutions for which the school ran customised programmes in 2020.

Number of programmes, 2020: number of separate courses run for clients in 2020, including online courses.

New programmes in pandemic: number of courses created during the pandemic.

Participants, custom programmes, 2020: total number of participants trained in 2020.

Average teaching hours: contact hours with staff and group work, per attendee.

Average tuition cost: current average tuition cost per attendee. Not all schools provided the cost in their local currency.

Programmes in partnership (schools): courses designed and delivered in partnership with other business schools accredited by Equis or AACSB.

Programmes in partnership (organisations/companies): courses designed and delivered in partnership with non-business school providers.

Open-enrolment programme key

Revenue range: gross income of the business school in non-degree open programmes in the 2020 calendar year.



Revenue, repeat business (%): percentage of school’s 2020 revenues from repeat business for open programmes from 2019 attendees/organisations.

No. of GMP programmes: total number of general management programmes the school currently offers.

No. of AMP programmes: total number of advanced management programmes the school currently offers.

Other open programmes: total number of open courses apart from GMPs and AMPs that the school currently offers.

Attendees, open programmes, 2020: number of participants trained in 2020.

Women on open programmes, 2020 (%): average percentage of female participants across all open programmes in 2020.

Average teaching hours: contact hours with staff and group work, per attendee in 2020.

Programmes in partnership (schools): courses designed and delivered in partnership with other schools accredited by Equis or AACSB.

Programmes in partnership (organisations/companies): courses designed and delivered in partnership with non-business school providers.

Largest flagship GMP: name of the school’s largest flagship general management programme (GMP) in 2020.

Tuition cost of GMP: current average tuition cost per attendee. Not all schools provided tuition cost in their local currency.

Average teaching hours, GMP: contact hours with staff and group work, per attendee who completed the GMP in 2020.

Women on GMP (%): percentage of female participants. Schools can provide an average if GMP ran more than once in 2020.

Total GMP attendees, 2020: total number of participants trained in 2020.

Largest flagship AMP: name of the school’s largest flagship advanced management programme (AMP) in 2020.

Tuition cost of AMP: current average tuition cost per attendee. Not all schools provided the cost in their local currency.

Average teaching hours, AMP: contact teaching hours with staff and group work, per attendee who completed the AMP in 2020.

Women on AMP (%): percentage of female participants. Schools can provide an average if AMP ran more than once in 2020.

AMP attendees, 2020: total number of participants trained in 2020.