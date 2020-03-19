Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

The UK government published emergency legislation to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, providing powers to help public services, shut airports and ports, and fine individuals who refuse to go into self-isolation.

The 325-page Coronavirus Bill 2020 covers many public bodies, including the National Health Service, local government and the Border Force. Many of the provisions are designed to relax restrictions in existing laws and free up institutions that may be put under strain by the virus.

Boris Johnson’s government is stepping up its response to the rapid spread of the disease, which has led to 137 deaths in the UK, ordering the closure of schools from Friday and issuing guidance on social distancing.

Under the proposed legislation, police and immigration officers have the ability to detain those suspected of having coronavirus if a “transmission control period” is declared. Individuals could be ordered to be assessed for the disease and placed into self-isolation. Those who refuse or provide false information could be fined up to £1,000.

Following its introduction to the House of Commons, the Bill is expected to pass all of its stages within a week. The opposition Labour party has been in discussions with the government about supporting the legislation, although some of its MPs remain concerned about the lack of oversight for powers.

Matt Hancock, health secretary, said that the legislation would “give the government the powers it needs to protect lives” and the measures “will only be used when it is absolutely necessary and must be timed to maximise their effectiveness”.

All of the powers within the Coronavirus Bill have a time limit of two years and the government said they could be “switched on and off” depending on the medical situation in the country. Not all of the measures would come into force immediately, with decisions taken on the advice of Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer.

The government would have powers to inspect any forms of transport and place them into quarantine. UK Border Force officials would be given powers to close any ports and airports to help curtail the spread of the virus.

To aid the NHS, recently retired doctors and social workers will be allowed to rejoin the service. The government would lalso have powers to restrict movements and gatherings. It also includes provisions for greater use of video and audio links in court proceedings.

Under the legislation, the government would have the power to alter national insurance thresholds without consulting parliament. This may be used to assist employees, employers and the self-employed struggling to pay national insurance.

The bill contains provisions to form an army of volunteers to help fill the gaps in public services. Those who participate will be compensated by the state for a loss of earnings and expenses.

Local government will also be given the powers to deal with the disposal of bodies with “respect” and “care” if systems are overwhelmed by coronavirus. Authorities will also have powers to restrict or break up gatherings to halt the spread of the disease.

For a temporary period only the UK government will be able to shut schools and childcare providers if deemed necessary.

Raphael Hogarth, an associate at the Institute for Government think-tank, said it was “really important” that the measures were temporary.

Mr Hogarth: “It strikes me that to free up capacity to deal with this massive risk, we are having to scale back what the state does to prevent many, many others.”