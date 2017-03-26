Northern Ireland faces political limbo as deadline looms

Northern Ireland’s devolved government is on the brink, with little progress on a new power-sharing deal ahead of a deadline on Monday.

Three weeks of talks have failed to narrow the gap between the Democratic Unionist party and Sinn Fein, the two main protagonists in the all-party process of setting up a new administration in the wake of March’s election.

Without an agreement, Northern Ireland will be left in political limbo just as the UK prepares to trigger Article 50 and begin Brexit. There could be a fresh election, or a return to direct rule from London.

Sinn Fein has a list of demands — on dealing with the legacy of the Troubles as well as a series of issues including official recognition in Northern Ireland of the Irish language — that are unlikely to be resolved in time.

Gerry Adams, the Sinn Fein president, accused the DUP on Sunday of taking a “minimalist” approach to the talks, which have been beset from the outset by delays and interruptions, including around St Patrick’s day on March 17 and last week for the funeral of Martin McGuinness, Northern Ireland’s former deputy first minister who died on March 21.

“Regrettably, thus far in the talks process there has been no substantive progress across all of the key issues that are at the core of the current impasses,” Mr Adams said.

There are a number of issues where I see common ground and where I firmly believe that resolution can be achieved

“For our part, Sinn Fein wants to see the institutions up and running for everyone. We are not looking for special favours or privileges for anyone. The terms for the re-establishment of the institutions are clear.”

As well as differences over policy issues, there are two other uncertainties. One is whether Northern Ireland’s smaller parties — Alliance, the Ulster Unionists and the SDLP — will agree to enter an all-party coalition. Robin Swann, the incoming leader of the UUP, told the BBC on Sunday the party wanted to see “a functioning executive” but had not decided whether it would participate.

The other is getting agreement on who will serve as Northern Ireland’s first and deputy first minister. Naomi Long, Alliance leader, said at her party’s annual conference at the weekend that agreement was a “receding prospect” given the depth of the divisions that have to be overcome in the next 24 hours.

Brexit Enda Kenny calls for united Ireland clause in Brexit deal Irish prime minister wants easy EU access for Northern Ireland in case of unification

James Brokenshire, the Northern Ireland secretary who is brokering the talks alongside Charlie Flanagan, the Irish foreign minister, has nonetheless sounded modestly optimistic that a deal can be done.

“There are a number of issues where I see common ground and where I firmly believe that resolution can be achieved,” he said before convening the latest round of talks at the weekend. “I believe a deal is still achievable — with goodwill, good spirit and positive intent.”

Several people involved in the talks process said one way to break the deadlock may be to agree an interim deal by Monday afternoon, and for discussions to continue after that. Mr Brokenshire is legally obliged to call a fresh election if there is no agreement, but there is some flexibility around the timing of that move, which would allow the talks to continue for some time yet.