A deal to resolve the bitter dispute over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland was due this week but the UK prime minister appears to have a fight on his hands to stop it unravelling as he faces opposition from Tory Eurosceptics and the Democratic Unionist party. Is Sunak facing a moment of truth on his authority? Plus, a new report revealed the dire state of Britain’s public services and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer laid out his five “missions” to sort out the country.

Presented by George Parker, with deputy political editor Jim Pickard, columnist Robert Shrimsley, Ireland correspondent Jude Webber and special guest Hannah White, director of the Institute for Government. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer was Breen Turner.

