Europe’s IPO market is off to its strongest start in five years thanks to a flurry of tech and ecommerce listings, Disney continues to attract subscribers to its streaming service, and China’s massive corn purchases have sent the price of the crop soaring. And the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, shares her thoughts on Elon Musk’s excitement over cryptocurrencies and whether it will spur wider adoption of digital currencies.


European IPOs mark best start to year since 2015 with €8bn haul

https://www.ft.com/content/171ea5f4-b3f4-4e76-bb13-2480879d1bd0?


Elon Musk’s effect on crypto world shows how irrational markets are

https://www.ft.com/content/92ab487d-1990-42b9-b7d3-ba9d54d9bd22


Disney Plus added 8m subscribers over Christmas 

https://www.ft.com/content/49581411-5650-4448-8325-ce12f85ee86b


China’s record purchase of corn a ‘watershed moment’ for grain market

https://www.ft.com/content/94b04a3e-6169-4b07-8218-413138c641a1?



