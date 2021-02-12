Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Europe’s IPO market is off to its strongest start in five years thanks to a flurry of tech and ecommerce listings, Disney continues to attract subscribers to its streaming service, and China’s massive corn purchases have sent the price of the crop soaring. And the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, shares her thoughts on Elon Musk’s excitement over cryptocurrencies and whether it will spur wider adoption of digital currencies.





European IPOs mark best start to year since 2015 with €8bn haul

European IPOs mark best start to year since 2015 with €8bn haul





Elon Musk’s effect on crypto world shows how irrational markets are

Elon Musk's effect on crypto world shows how irrational markets are





Disney Plus added 8m subscribers over Christmas

Disney Plus added 8m subscribers over Christmas





China’s record purchase of corn a ‘watershed moment’ for grain market

China's record purchase of corn a 'watershed moment' for grain market





