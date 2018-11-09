Thank you for your help!

Does Europe have a strategy for coping with Donald Trump? His “America First” attitude to foreign policy has destabilised longstanding alliances and demolished old certainties. What was once seen as extraordinary by allies in Europe has become the new normal. But what if Trumpism outlasts President Trump? How should Europe respond to looser commitments from America?

Philip Stephens argues in his latest column that waiting out the Trump presidency is not a realistic option. The midterm elections this week highlighted the deep divisions in American society. Crucially, they did not suggest Mr Trump is on course for defeat in 2020. While his domestic agenda will be complicated by the Democrats’ takeover of the House, his foreign policy is not going to become any more emollient. Those yearning for a return to American-led multilateralism will need to think again.

The FT editorial board says that conflict between the US and China is not inevitable. Washington could prove Thucydides wrong by being tough yet engaged with Beijing.

Gillian Tett writes that investors are starting to fret about the ballooning size of US public sector debt. The servicing costs alone will triple to near $1tn in the next decade.

Chris Giles thinks the economic effects of a Brexit deal are already known. The most plausible short-term forecasts are, well, pretty dull.

David Sproul, chief executive of Deloitte in the UK, argues that breaking up the Big Four is not the answer to the audit sector’s problems.

Miranda Green visits one of Britain’s chatty cafes set up to combat loneliness to see if the scheme can help save the dying high street.

What you’ve been saying

Bernanke warned that a fiscal response was needed: letter from Harry Thorn, Philadelphia, PA, US

RC Whalen ( Letters) places too much blame for increasing risk on former Federal Reserve chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen. Mr Bernanke repeatedly warned that recovery from the 2008 crash required both fiscal and monetary policy, and that excess austerity supported in the US Congress and Europe blocked the needed fiscal response. After a crash, we invest to rebuild and recover. That is the fastest way to bring down the annual deficit that results following a collapse in tax revenues.

In response to “US midterm elections: Democrats must not overplay their hand”, Chris says:

For now, the Democrats control of the House is both a benefit and a shackle. They have the power to effect change but they can also no longer play the part of the ‘resistance’. Should they continue to do so, they will have squandered an opportunity and may do long term damage to their future electoral prospects.

Wrapping and recycling: a postwar guide: letter from Patrick Uden, London, UK

Plastic? Back to the future, mate. Brought up in postwar south London, milk came in glass bottles delivered by electric “floats”. Meat or fish was skilfully wrapped in two sheets of rough paper — sometimes yesterday’s newspaper. Brown paper bags were for fruit and some veg, but mostly tipped into our collection of rush bags: always bought at the seaside. Sweets were weighed into white paper bags, some printed with the shop name. What we didn’t eat, the dog, cat, urban birds and squirrels got.

Today’s opinion

The FT View: Conflict between the US and China is not inevitable

Washington could prove Thucydides wrong by being tough and engaged with Beijing

Global Insight: Watch out for an even more erratic Donald Trump abroad

Setback at home will intensify US president’s ‘America First’ foreign policy stance

FT View

The Big Read

