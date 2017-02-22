Innovative Finance Isas dogged by further delays

Peer-to-peer lenders have hit out at the UK regulator ahead of Isa season after delays look to set to stifle new tax-efficient savings products for another year.

The Innovative Finance Isa was officially launched by former chancellor George Osborne in July 2015, putting peer-to-peer lending platforms — where individual investors are matched with interest-paying borrowers — on a level playing field with traditional savings and investment products which can be held within an Isa wrapper.

However, investors were left disappointed last April as the Innovative Finance Isa was effectively unavailable, despite having been officially launched. At that time, the Financial Conduct Authority said it had been swamped with applications for authorisation from lenders.

A year on, the FCA has still yet to grant the bulk of peer-to-peer lenders, including the three largest — Zopa, Funding Circle and RateSetter — the authorisation they need to launch an Innovative Finance Isa in time for the new tax year in April.

These three peer-to-peer platforms account for more than 40 per cent of the UK’s market share by loan origination, according to AltFi data, having lent nearly £6bn combined.

The trio have formed a trade body with five other lenders, the P2P Finance Association, which told FT Money it was “concerned” by the continued delay.

Christine Farnish, P2PFA chairperson, said the FCA had breached its own target timescale to authorise lenders, and had now been sitting on applications for more than 18 months.

“If policymakers are serious about encouraging effective competition in financial services then processes such as this will need to sharpen up,” said Ms Farnish, who previously worked for the FCA’s predecessor, the now-defunct Financial Services Authority.

“Whilst everyone wants the FCA process to be thorough, it is also important that it is focused and proportionate.”

While not wanting to criticise the regulator openly for fear of souring their relationship, peer-to-peer lenders privately admit frustration at the prospect of not being able to launch an Isa again this tax year — many had been hoping to be ready last April.

None of the lenders spoken to by the FT knew how much longer they would have to wait, nor if a product would be ready for investors in time for Isa season. “We don’t know how long it’s going to take, we expected it by now, obviously,” said one, who wanted to remain anonymous. “It’s obviously a little bit frustrating.”

The FCA declined to comment.

The peer-to-peer lending industry has not been without controversy. Those who have warned about the sector include Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, and Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament’s Treasury select committee.

The FCA recently launched a consultation into peer-to-peer lending following concerns that “less experienced and knowledgeable” investors were flocking to the products.

In December, the regulator signalled plans to impose tougher rules on the sector, which it said had occasionally acted in a “non-transparent manner” by masking the true performance of loans from investors.

To date, only two members of the P2PFA have been granted full FCA authorisation. Mortgage lender LandBay and small business financier Lending Works — which combined account for just over 0.55 per cent of the UK’s P2P market — have both launched Innovative Finance Isas that are available to investors.

A further 20 companies with activities ranging from lending to students to investing in real estate have been authorised to date, including 8 that were authorised before last April.

The FCA told the FT in April that seven of those newly regulated firms were completely new to the P2P lending space.