Three of the biggest American lenders report higher than expected profits

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Three of the largest US banks beat profits expectations on Wednesday on the back of a strengthening US economy, and Egyptian authorities have seized the container ship that blocked the Suez Canal as they seek compensation of more than $900m from the Ever Given’s owners. Plus, the FT’s deputy editor, Patrick Jenkins, discusses Deutsche Bank’s turnaround after years as the “sick bank of Europe.”





Boom on Wall Street powers US bank profits

https://www.ft.com/content/5cc8f198-345f-4a21-997f-acc841c7b39b





Deutsche Bank dodges bullets and goes mainstream

https://www.ft.com/content/0c478d11-6ed2-4c68-870d-3d0e97f76745?





Ever Given seized as Egyptian authorities seek $900m compensation

https://www.ft.com/content/25b347bc-4c03-464a-b6c3-ed72bacc12e2?





Ponzi mastermind Bernard Madoff dies aged 82

https://www.ft.com/content/e88fdde2-440a-4a77-8a20-d2116309d84a

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.