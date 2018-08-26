Thank you for your help!

What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

John McCain, who has died at the age of 81, was a distinguished public servant who rose to become the Republican party’s nominee for president of the United States.

© Reuters

John McCain (bottom right) with his US Navy squadron in 1965.

© AFP/Getty

Maj John McCain being examined by a Vietnamese doctor. He was captured in 1967 at a lake in Hanoi after his Navy jet was downed during the Vietnam war. One of his rescuers said many years later that McCain was well treated after being pulled from the lake by villagers. McCain said that upon capture he was beaten by an angry mob and bayoneted in the groin.

© AP

McCain, who was a POW for more than five years, waves to well-wishers after arriving at Jacksonville Naval Air Station in Florida on March 18, 1973. At his side are his first wife Carol and son Doug.

© Getty

McCain is welcomed by US President Richard Nixon on May 24, 1973, in Washington, following his release from captivity.

© Reuters

With US President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office of the White House ahead of McCain’s 1986 election campaign.

© J. Scott Applewhite/AP

A vanquished McCain shakes hands with Republican presidential nominee George W Bush at the conclusion of the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia, on August 3, 2000.

© Paul J Richards/AFP/Getty

McCain clinched the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 to face Democrat Barack Obama. Here they arrive on stage for the first of three presidential debates on September 26, 2008, at the University of Mississippi.

© Chip Somodevilla/Getty

McCain — with his vice-presidential nominee, Alaska governor Sarah Palin, by his side — concedes victory during his election night rally on November 4, 2008, in Phoenix, Arizona.

© Ross D Franklin/AP

McCain waves to supporters at a victory party on November 8, 2016, after his final campaign for the US Senate. He represented the state of Arizona for almost 32 years.

© Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

Although he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, McCain returned to the Senate to vote on healthcare legislation on July 25, 2017, delivering a critical vote that prevented the repeal of Obamacare.